PHOENIX — Calling it a “ticking time bomb,’’ state schools chief Kathy Hoffman called out Republican lawmakers Tuesday for failing so far to ensure that in just three weeks Arizona schools across the state won’t have to cut spending by more than $1.15 billion.
Hoffman, a Democrat, used her annual State of Education speech to point out that schools face a March 1 constitutional aggregate cap on how much they can spend.
Arizona law allows legislators to waive that cap. They have done it in the past.
In fact, two Democratic lawmakers have introduced measures to do just that. But with Republican lawmakers who control the House and Senate balking, neither has been assigned to a committee for a hearing.
Hoffman, in her speech to members of the Senate Education Committee, said the results would be dire.
“A 16% reduction in budgets will means layoffs amid the already crisis-level teacher shortage,’’ she said. “For students and their parents and guardians, these cuts will mean losing access to academic programs, extracurriculars, high-quality teachers and even school closures.’’
What is the situation locally?
Cochise County Superintendent Jacqui Clay said a 16% budget cut would be devastating to schools in the county.
Clay said districts in Cochise County face budget cuts ranging from $200,000 in the smallest district to $5.2 million dollars from the largest district.
“It hinders us greatly, because we’re going to have to cut staff,” said Clay. “That’s going to be based on each school. It hinders the sustainability of our county.”
District breakdown Regardless of size, all districts in Cochise County confirmed that a 16% budget cut would entail drastic changes to district operations — including staff reductions, salary freezes, hiring freezes, eliminating the 301 payment plans and transitioning to online learning model.
In an email to the Herald/Review, Clay shared local superintendents’ plans to overcome a 16% budget cut.
Sierra Vista Unified School District said the district is facing a $5.2 million cut if the expenditure limit isn’t overridden.
“This would be a significant decrease in our previously approved budget for the 2021-22 school year,” according to the statement from SVUSD. “In order to make up for this deficit, we would consider all options, which would include reductions in our Maintenance and Operations budget, which would require us to eliminate programs, reduction in our Capital Budget, reductions in allocations to the Classroom Site Fund and reductions in staffing.
“All of these budget reductions as well as any additional necessary cuts would then be carried over into the 2022-23 school year.”
Douglas Unified School District Superintendent Ana Samaniego said DUSD is facing a $4.6 million cut. She said expenditures for this school year should be covered, but the budget for next year will be affected drastically.
“This will definitely affect possible raises, expenditures and positions,” said Samaniego in an email. “We will have to look at potential spending freeze, hiring freeze, and overall cutting corners where it’s the least impact on instruction.”
Fort Huachuca Accommodation School District superintendent Mark Goodman said the district would be down by $1.2 million if the override isn’t completed by March; he noted this budget cut could affect staffing.
Willcox Unified School District is looking at a more than $1 million budget cut, according to the presentation Superintendent Kevin Davis gave to the board during the February meeting.
“If the legislature fails to override the expenditure limit, it will be devastating for schools across the state, especially small schools like we have in Cochise County,” Davis said in an email. “That significant of a budget reduction will leave us no option but to reduce staff, eliminate programs and limit services provided by our schools.
“Arizona ranks low in funding already, even with the gains that have been made in the recent past, we are still close to the bottom in most areas of funding support. To allow those already low amounts to be reduced, when it easily could be avoided, is beyond my comprehension.”
Tom Woody, Bisbee Unified School District superintendent, said BUSD is facing a more than $720,000 cut.
“By law, the $720,000 must be eliminated in the remaining months of the budget year, which is March through June, which is $180,000 per month,” said Woody in an email. “Long term this cut has the potential to (affect) next year’s budget also, which would mean a hiring freeze, permanent reduction in staff and personnel costs.
“We are already affected by a teacher and staff shortage. This reduction will further erode our ability to maintain staff to meet the needs of our students.”
Naco Elementary School District Superintendent Timothy Mayclin said the 16% cut would entail a more than $40,000 deficit in the budget.
Michael Sherman, superintendent of the Pomerene School District, said the district would be reduced to a skeleton staff, all extracurriculars would be cut, and the district would consider switching to a online learning model for the rest of the year with teachers working from home.
Dan Erickson, superintendent of Bowie Unified School District, said the path forward to recover from more than a $200,000 cut is undetermined; he said the topic was up for discussion with the board in the Feb. 8 meeting.
Ash Creek Elementary School District Principal Sue Shepard said that all non-payroll expenditures would have to be reduced or eliminated for the remainder of the year. She continued that salaries may need to be reduced.
Kyle Hart, superintendent of four districts in Cochise County — St. David Unified School District, Pearce Elementary School District, Valley Union High School District and Elfrida Elementary School District — said they are all collectively facing a more than $1 million cut if the override isn’t completed by March 1.
“That is a huge number to cut, especially mid-year,” said Hart in an email. “I would anticipate some districts in the state actually having to close their doors if this goes through.
“This would force students to either not be taught, or be back on some form of remote learning again. (The) remote learning model is not healthy or effective for almost all students.”
He said that currently, the path forward is uncertain.
“At this point, I don’t know how exactly I would overcome $1 million in cuts,” said Hart. “That is a terrible situation that the Legislature would put the schools in.
“After going through this COVID mess, along with the teacher/staff shortages that we continue to experience in Arizona, I am hoping that this will get taken care of before our students are short-changed even more.
“Sixteen percent cuts for our schools would only exacerbate the issues that we are already experiencing in Arizona. It would get ugly ... The state, our schools, and most importantly our students have too much riding on this.”
What’s being done at the state level?
Hoffman told lawmakers their voters will notice.
“If schools close because they are not authorized to spend money already sitting in their bank accounts, the blame will lie with you, not our public schools,’’ she said.
Sen. Paul Boyer, R-Glendale, who chairs the committee, had a different take. He said the reason the state is at the spending limit “is because we have put so many dollars into K-12 education.’’
Hoffman told him that still ignores what would happen if schools were forced to cut that much money in the middle of the school year.
The reality of why the cap has been reached is not as simple as Boyer suggests.
The background
The funding limit was approved by voters in 1980. Based on figures at that time, it is adjusted annually for inflation and student growth.
What’s happened this year is largely the convergence of two unusual factors.
First, the limit is always based on last year’s student numbers. Chuck Essigs, lobbyist for the Arizona Association of School Business Officials, estimated that the drop in students in public K-12 education last school year, much of it due to COVID, reduces the spending limit by about $300 million.
But the bigger problem is one the Legislature itself created in seeking to provide financial help.
In 2000, voters approved Proposition 301 to levy a 0.6-cent sales tax to fund education, including teacher salaries, for 20 years. Voters exempted those revenues from the aggregate expenditure limit.
Facing expiration of that tax, lawmakers in 2018 agreed to a new, identical levy to begin when the old one expired. That would keep the money flowing through 2041 without interruption.
However, the Legislature never exempted what the new levy would raise from the expenditure limit.
Essigs said that alone accounts for more than $632 million of the money now coming into schools. And, to balance the budget last decade, lawmakers cut dollars from the “district additional assistance’’ fund, money earmarked for schools to pay for items like books, computers and buses. That account was zeroed out by Gov. Doug Ducey during his first year in office.
That account is now fully funded. But those additional dollars that were restored to schools also helped to push total statewide expenditures above the constitutional limit.
Hoffman said schools approved their budgets based on the allocation of state funds — and based on the assumption that lawmakers would waive the cap, just as they have done several times in the past.
And, in pushing for quick action to prevent midyear spending cuts, Hoffman sought to make the question very personal for members of the Senate Education Committee, pointing out how schools in their own legislative districts will suffer.
For example, she said students in the Deer Valley Unified School District, represented by Sen. Nancy Barto, R-Phoenix, “are at risk of losing incredible programs, schools, and teachers due to the looming $36.3 million cut.’’ She told Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, of losses that would occur in schools in his district.
Hoffman made particular mention of the Mesa Unified School District with its more than 64,500 students, which faces a $73.8 million loss if the cap is not raised, aiming her remarks at Sen. Tyler Pace, R-Mesa, saying families “do not have time for political games or brinksmanship on this issue.’’
She also took a swat at Ducey who, on a radio show earlier this week, said “we have some time’’ to deal with the issue.
“Despite what Gov. Ducey said and what you might think, you don’t have much time to garner a two-thirds consensus,’’ Hoffman said.
“You have a handful of working days to prevent students and families from waking up to the consequences of political indifference. And failing to act will harm students and families.’’
Sen. Christine Marsh, D-Phoenix, acknowledged that part of the reason spending is up against the cap is that lawmakers have sharply increased funding in the past few years. But she told colleagues it would be wrong to now turn around and now tell them they can’t spend it.
“We gave the schools the money,’’ said Marsh, who is a public school teacher. “We now are the only ones who can grant them the ability to spend the money that was already appropriated and allocated to them.’’
More issues
The question of waiving the expenditure limit has gotten caught up with other issues.
Some GOP lawmakers have balked at authorizing to spend the money — money the legislature and voters already have given them — absent changes in law to allow more students to get vouchers of public funds to attend private and parochial schools.
House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, told Capitol Media Services the real hang-up is a fear that if lawmakers agree to ignore the cap this year they effectively will set a precedent. That, he said, could turn around and be used against them in the still-ongoing litigation of whether a 3.5% income tax surcharge on the wealthy approved by voters in 2020 would be allowed to take effect.
The Supreme Court last year rejected arguments that the estimated $827 million that Proposition 208 would raise automatically is exempt from the aggregate constitutional limit on how much the state can spend overall on education.
But the justices sent the case back to Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hannah to determine if there still is a legal way for the funds to be used.
“The other side is arguing that every year they do it,’’ Bowers said of waiving the expenditure limit. “So why have it?’’
And he said there may be some merit to getting rid of the cap, something that would solve the immediate problem.
“But if that’s their view, and we do it, that just reinforces their side of the argument,’’ Bowers said. And he said there’s a big difference between the state hitting the expenditure limit — the issue immediately facing lawmakers — and whether the state’s most wealthy can be forced to pay a new tax for education.
Roopali Desai, attorney for Invest in Arizona, the group that put Prop 208 on the ballot, said Bowers is confusing the issue.
She said the question before Hannah is what might be raised and spent in the 2022-23 school year.
What’s facing lawmakers right now, she said, is whether schools can spend the money they already have this school year.