Summer reading program adds reptilian experience this week

Phillip Rakoci, known as Wildman Phil, will make stops in Cochise County this weekend to share his reptilian menagerie as part of the county's summer reading program. 

 Submitted

BISBEE — Cochise County is trying to keep students on track with the annual summer reading program for students across the county and this year the theme is “All together Now” and this year, kids of all ages can hang with Phillip Rakoci, known as Wildman Phil, and his reptilian menagerie.

During the summer months, all the rural and municipal libraries offer programs to encourage children and teens to read every day so when they start or return to school in August, they are better able to move forward with their studies.

