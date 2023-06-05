BISBEE — Cochise County is trying to keep students on track with the annual summer reading program for students across the county and this year the theme is “All together Now” and this year, kids of all ages can hang with Phillip Rakoci, known as Wildman Phil, and his reptilian menagerie.
During the summer months, all the rural and municipal libraries offer programs to encourage children and teens to read every day so when they start or return to school in August, they are better able to move forward with their studies.
He will be in town at the rural libraries in Bowie, Elfrida, Sunizona, and Sunsites libraries on Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10.
On Friday at 10 a.m., he will be at the Sunizona Community Center, 13087 S Fort Crittenden Road, Pearce, just down the road from Sunizona’s Alice Woods Library.
Then, he will travel down to the Elfrida Community Center, 10552 N. Highway 191, Elfrida, right next door to the Elfrida Library at 2 p.m.
On Saturday, June 10, at 10 a.m. Wildman Phil will be at Bowie’s Jimmie Libhart Library, 201 N. Central Avenue, in Bowie followed by a trip to the Sunsites Community Library, 210 N. Ford Road, Pearce, at 2 p.m.
The municipal libraries each offer summer reading programs geared to the needs and interests of their communities in Benson, Bisbee, Douglas, Huachuca City, Sierra Vista, Tombstone and Willcox.
County Library Director Amadee Ricketts, who oversees the community libraries in Bowie, Elfrida, Portal, Sunizona and Sunsites and supports the municipal libraries, offers unique summer programs that share several fun elements.
According to county public information officer Jane Montgomery in a press release, “Kids who sign up for summer reading at any of the rural branch libraries will receive a cute, stuffed reading buddy to read with all summer long. Young readers at the branch libraries can also choose free books to build their home libraries throughout the summer reading program sponsored by the Friends of the Cochise County Library District. Activities at the rural libraries will include hands-on crafts, fun presenters, and take-home activities.”
