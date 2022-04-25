SIERRA VISTA — During the Sierra Vista Unified School District's board meeting April 19, SVUSD superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes made a presentation to address concerns raised about the district's new English Language Arts (ELA) curriculum — as members of the public have previously made accusations that the curriculum contains instruction on Critical Race Theory (CRT).
"This year, we've had several community members who participated in the process — a larger number than we normally have — and that's a good thing," said Holmes during last Tuesday's board meeting. "The district requested and received written assurance from the publisher of the curriculum that its materials do not incorporate Critical Race Theory."
According in a letter drafted by the superintendent dated April 14, the district asked and received written statements from McGraw Hill — the publisher of the new ELA curriculum — that CRT is not included in the curriculum. Holmes reiterated this statement in last Tuesday's meeting.
However, some members of the public were still not convinced.
Kim Depue, a member of the public, said during the public comments section of the meeting that she is alarmed of how "America's educational culture was changing from opportunity and merit to equity and social justice."
Depue said that Holmes' statement about how the McGraw Hill curriculum is used by 20 school districts in Arizona, and how its K-5 curriculum is used nationwide by more than 1,100 schools and its 6-12 curriculum is used in 2,342 schools is a problem.
"We must stop this trend, jump out of the boiling pot and slowly turn back to traditional teaching methods," said Depue.
Former pastor Chuck Carlson asserted that "CRT now called 'Culturally Responsive Training,' and I may be wrong, but that sounds too much like Critical Race Theory."
Donald Lee, an SVUSD parent who also spoke against the district's COVID-19 mask policy that was repealed March 7, began by expressing gratitude to the board and to Holmes for their response to his letters concerning CRT.
"But what is lacking for me, and maybe recommending that we have a presentation directly to parents that are concerned of how this is going to roll out, how this is going to be taught," said Lee during his public comment. "Because it can very much seem like it can go down that road of Critical Race Theory."
"It appears that there are many understandings of what (CRT) is and what it is not," Holmes said. "In any case, while this legal construct may be taught in the post-secondary or college-level, it's not typically taught at the elementary or secondary level, or to our students in the public school system.
"We recognize the importance of that dialogue and of that partnership with our community. The process for selecting the materials has been very inclusive and very thorough. It's one I believe in because it involves staff and administration, and it's not just a group of people at the central office saying 'this is what we're going to teach.'"
Holmes elaborated further saying that SVUSD teachers and administrators have worked on committees to review and give feedback on several options for the ELA curriculum, as they also did for the new math curriculum that was previously approved and is currently being implemented.
SVUSD public information officer Valerie Weller said that the district provided the community with 60 days to review the purposed ELA curriculum.
The board voted 4-0 to approve the new McGraw Hill ELA curriculum for use in the 2022-2023 school year.
Holmes said that in years past, the district couldn't afford to provide curriculum resources for all four subjects — ELA, math, science and social studies.
"For many years at the district, we were not able to afford curriculums for any of our subject-areas, and we were years behind," said Holmes. "And the teachers have been asking — begging almost — for us to provide some resources."
Now with the use of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) funds, Holmes said that the district is in the process of reviewing, presenting and providing new curricula for each of those four subjects, starting with the new math curriculum from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt that has been implemented this year.
"Because of the ESSER funds that we have received as a district, we started the process of planning to basically provide these curriculums for all of our four major subjects in grades K-12," said Holmes.
"As well, we have learned that the proposed ELA curriculum is currently used in 20 school districts in Arizona," said Holmes in his April 14 letter. "My goal in writing this statement is to affirm that our District and its teachers have not and will not be teaching CRT. Our District’s curriculum has been and will continue to be based on Arizona state standards."
Holmes also gave a brief update on COVID-19 in the district.
"Since March 6 of this year, we've had five student cases," said Holmes during last Tuesday's meeting. "So, our numbers have dropped dramatically. And our current county spread rate is low."
SVUSD Chief Financial Officer Kenneth McGovern gave an update on the district budget during last Tuesday's meeting.
With the district's budget control funds, McGovern said that the district is "looking really good in M & O (Maintenance & Operations)."
"So far, we're looking at a nice carry-forward," McGovern said. "It will get eaten up as the year gets closer to the end, because there's always items that are popping in there."
McGovern said that there are a few areas in the district's cash-controlled funds that could use improvement.
"We're still waiting for the payment for the Emergency E-Rate Funding for those Chromebooks that we got in several months ago," said McGovern. "And then, we're still waiting for some payments for some the school facilities board."
For all of the student clubs in the district, McGovern said that the total balance for those is $306,596.89. $9,340.57 is the current balance for the clubs at Joyce Clark Middle School and $287,767.15 is the balance for Buena High School's clubs' budget balance.
Holmes congratulated Buena social studies teacher Rachael Henry for being one of two teachers from Arizona who was nominated for the Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year Award. The award is sponsored by the National History Day organization.
"Congratulations and good luck to Mrs. Henry," said Holmes, adding that the award winners will be announced on June 18.
Holmes also extended congratulations to Buena's JROTC program, who recently received a score of 97 out of 100 in their accreditation process from the U.S. Army.
"The battalion scored a 97 out of 100 and received the Army's highest rating honor unit with distinction," said Holmes.