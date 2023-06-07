SIERRA VISTA — Students at Buena High will spend less time in classrooms, elementary students will have longer sessions and middle schoolers will also see a slight increase in school time each day next fall.
In a unanimous 5-0 vote, the Sierra Vista Unified School District governing board approved a proposal to change the release times of all district schools beginning in the 2023-24 school year.
“It’s a great opportunity to give our students more time for academic tutoring,” SVUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes told the board at its June 6 regular meeting. “This is about what our kids need.”
Proposed by district administrative leaders last month at a governing board work session, school officials contend the time changes at all schools would allow more time spent in classrooms for elementary students while lengthening the time for “Mascot Time” and special classes like art, technology, physical education and library.
Currently, “Mascot Time” at the elementary level is 30 minutes each day and is used to help students learn subjects they might be having difficulty with while allowing enrichment opportunities for those who already have mastered those skills. The new time change calls for 50 minutes of “Mascot Time.”
Additionally, two days will be focused on math and English language arts.
“This change gives students more time to work on standards they may not have mastered,” Holmes pointed out. “(This way) they’ll have more time to accelerate other essential standards.”
Unlike their elementary counterparts, BHS students will get out of school 30 minutes earlier than their current schedule yet only shorten each class by five minutes.
Currently, classes at the high school begin at 7:20 a.m. and end at 2:45 p.m. While students will still begin BHS at the same time, their classes will be over at 2:15 p.m.
At Joyce Clark Middle School, students will see their school day increased by 10 minutes each day. Officials contend the new schedule will also help reduce bussing delays, as students will spend less time sitting in school buses and will get home in a more timely manner.
Classes at JCMS currently run from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. The new schedule means middle schoolers will now end their day at 3:55 p.m.
Elementary students will spend more time in their classrooms as well. They'll see their school day lengthened by 40 minutes from the current schedule, beginning their day at 8 a.m. and ending it at 2:55 p.m. instead of 2:15 p.m.
Half days and Early Release Wednesday will continue without being changed.
“For elementary teachers, it will create a closer equality for planning time among the three levels, allowing teachers to work together as a professional learning team,” Holmes told the board.
While the majority of teachers and parents who responded to a survey about the time changes favored the proposal, one BHS student who posted on Facebook at a May 17 town hall meeting on the scheduling change voiced her disapproval.
“Yes, it would give elementary (students) more class time, however, the hour and five minutes we have is still too little,” said Jenica Correa. “The amount of modules we must cover by the end of the school year cannot be taught within one single hour. Our teachers never have enough time to go over the assignment plans or most things for that matter.
“Thus, cutting our days shorter causes more harm than good. We are the ones being affected by the new schedule, not the parents.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone