SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Unified School District Governing Board, after receiving three installments of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grants, has approved $4 million to create a new retention incentive program for all district employees.
“If you were here last year and you are here now, this is for you and we want to make sure that you stay and that you stay over a long period of time,” SVUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes said at Tuesday’s board meeting. “Because we want you here.
“There is a real need to stabilize the district’s workforce, particularly during these difficult times we’ve been in the last year and a half ... We want to make sure that we have staff who are available, and that those staff are here over long periods of time. There’s (a) cost to the district when it comes to retraining staff after they leave and if we have to hire new folks.
“And so, the administration is using some of the ESSER funds, and we budgeted about $4 million dollars over the next three years to create a retention incentive for our employees.”
SVUSD Public Information Officer Valerie Weller said the incentives will be distributed in three installments: one at the end of August, one in December and one in June. She said only district employees who were hired for the 2020-21 school year are eligible for the August installment.
“The incentive payments are conditioned upon employees remaining in the district through the designated payout periods,” said Holmes. “Incentive payments will not be prorated, regardless of reason, if the employee leaves before the payment date. So basically what we would like to do is incentivize people to stay and give them an incentive for their work the previous year.”
Weller said the amount of the incentive is contingent on an employee’s position and salary.
During the public comment section of the meeting, three members of the public expressed concerns about the mask requirement for visitors to SVUSD campuses and critical race theory.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 mask guidelines for schools, which recommends masks be worn indoors by students age 2 and older, teachers, staff and visitors.
Weller said masks are still optional for SVUSD students and staff but required for visitors.
Pastor Chuck Carlson, husband of former Buena High School assistant principal and counselor Elaine Carlson, brought his concerns about critical race theory to the governing board on Tuesday evening.
“If we are really intent on understanding one another, then we ought to bring people together,” Carlson said ‘in his address to the board about CRT. “But perhaps we might do well to monitor teachers and see that there isn’t any intentional or unintentional efforts to slip CRT into the curriculum.”