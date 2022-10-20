SIERRA VISTA — No one is taking threats lightly anymore, waiting to see if they’re a bluff or the real thing.
Especially when they are targeting schools.
Two months after a Sierra Vista elementary school activated a shelter in place order following what school officials said were suspicious messages on the school’s voicemail system, the Sierra Vista Unified School District governing board heard when lockdown and shelter in place orders are activated and why parents need to keep their information constantly updated.
School district and law enforcement officials not only know the seriousness of school threats; they also know that the ‘it can’t happen here’ mentality is a thing of the past. Anything — from shootings to tornadoes — can occur anywhere, from Uvalde, Texas to Parkland, Florida.
That’s why SVUSD public information officer Valerie Weller gave the board a briefing on issuing emergency orders when a crisis suddenly occurs at its Oct. 18 meeting.
"I know when parents get emails that say something like 'shelter in place' that a natural panic is just going to happen," she said.
While shelter in place orders might not have the overall seriousness of a school lockdown, Weller pointed out they’re anything but trivial.
“Shelter in place means that all activities resume as normal, but students and staff are not permitted outside,” she told the board. “They can be weather events, an animal or insect issue, advised by law enforcement, nearby utility issues, or suspicious activity.”
In August, Carmichael Elementary School initiated a shelter in place order for 40 minutes after the Sierra Vista Police Department listened to messages left on the school’s voicemail system it felt were suspicious. Though officials said there was no specific threat against the school in the messages, school administration reiterated that the safety of students and staff was its number one priority.
“Teachers were aware of the shelter-in-place order during the 40 minutes it was activated, but school was conducted in a normal fashion except that physical education was in the gym and not outside,” Weller told the Herald/Review in August. “Shelter-in-place sounds panicky, but it doesn’t always mean that, or that there is a terrorist threat of some kind. But it can lead to a lockdown. They are also part of our ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) training.”
Once the shelter-in-place order was lifted, she said the school day resumed as normal.
“What shelter in place means is that no one will be allowed to enter or exit the building with the exception of law enforcement, district officials or staff to handle the incident,” she told the board. "Shelter in place is never something that happens for a long length of time."
When it comes to lockdowns, however, the level of concern goes up a notch.
“It’s when an immediate threat has been made, (there’s) an active danger on campus, or a severe incident is in the immediate area,” Weller said. “No one will be allowed to enter or exit the building with the exception of law enforcement and EMS personnel. A lockdown is a much more serious incident.”
It also means that all school activities have been halted, and all students and staff head to the nearest classroom.
“All lights are turned off, doors are secured, students and staff hide within the room and remain calm,” she added.
Weller stressed the importance for parents to keep all their current information up to date in the school district’s records.
“That includes phone numbers, email addresses, emergency contacts and persons able to pick up your children,” she said.