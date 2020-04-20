SIERRA VISTA — After months of searching, the Sierra Vista Unified School District conducted the final interviews of the three candidates for superintendent last week.
The final interviews were conducted Friday during an executive session, which was supposed to then lead into an open session, where the board was going to discuss the three candidates with the hopes of settling on one.
SVUSD posted on their Facebook Page on Friday afternoon that the open session would be viewable via a livestream on YouTube.
"The Governing Board will be completing the final rounds of interviews for the Superintendent position and will be voting on who they will be selecting this afternoon at 5:30pm," the post read. "This meeting will be broadcast live in accordance with Open Meeting Law."
Technical difficulties prevented the open session from being streamed which prompted the discussion to be pushed to Tuesday during the board's scheduled meeting, district officials said Monday.
"When starting the YouTube live stream, the browser did not detect the mic despite the mic audiometer showing audio activity," said David Lujan, information technology supervisor/systems administrator for the district, in an email.
Board president Barbara Williams said no vote will take place Tuesday night but rather a discussion to come to an agreement to which candidate to move forward into negotiations. The board meeting will start at 6 p.m. and a livestream link can be found on https://www.svusd68.org/.