SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Unified School District updated its board Tuesday on transportation and the budget.
SVUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes briefed the board on plans to address the shortage in bus drivers.
“We have been working diligently to fix a problem that’s something the entire country has been dealing with and that is the lack of drivers,” said Holmes during his presentation. “We’ve advertised throughout Cochise County, throughout Pima County and throughout the state to try to find some more folks.”
With the district short of six regular drivers and two special education drivers, Holmes said it has resulted in delays and canceled routes.
The current solution involves consolidating bus routes to Buena High and Joyce Clark Middle School and eliminating some stops. Holmes said the route changes will be published this week, secondary parents will be emailed and new routes will take effect around Feb. 28.
“We’re not going to reconfigure any elementary routes, we’re not going to eliminate any elementary stops,” assured Holmes. “We’re going to try to focus on the secondary, because we believe those are the students who can walk a little further to the next route.
“Right now, we’re on the edge, and we want to continue to provide transportation services to our community. But at the rate we’re going now, we’re losing drivers — there are two on the agenda tonight who are leaving us — we can’t continue under these circumstances.”
He acknowledged the frustration and inconvenience, but also highlighted how existing bus drivers are doubling up on routes.
“Our drivers and our monitors are working very hard,” said Holmes. “They are doubling up, they are taking on more responsibilities than we’ve ever asked them to do and it’s not their fault. I want to make sure that we understand and appreciate the fact that our folks are working diligently to do what is necessary to get our kids to and from school safely.
“COVID has become a monster when it comes to our transportation department and it just devastated it. I want folks to know that it’s not our drivers’ fault. It’s the fact that we can’t find folks to come to work for us.”
Holmes also updated the board on the current COVID-19 numbers, which he said are continuing to trend downward at the state and county level.
“Percent positivity has declined statewide from 37.9% to 26.1%,” said Holmes. “Our percent positivity here in Cochise County has gone from 36.3% to 28.5%.”
Since the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, Holmes said the district has had 937 students test positive for the virus.
“In the last two weeks, the week of Jan. 31 we had 35 cases,” said Holmes. “The week of Feb. 7, we had 52 (cases). And so far this week, we have four (cases). So, the numbers continue to go in the right direction.”
Holmes said the principal jobs at Carmichael Elementary and Bella Vista Elementary are still open.
“We are in the process of scheduling interviews,” said Holmes. “We hope to have those interviews completed by the end of next week, and we’ll be able to bring recommendations to the board for the next board meeting.”
SVUSD Chief Financial Officer Kenneth McGovern gave an update on the financial plan to deal with a $5.2 million loss in the budget if the state legislature doesn’t vote to override the aggregate expenditure limit by March 1.
“We got word that the House has passed with a two-thirds vote of their bill granting a one-year waiver of the expenditure limit,” McGovern said. “Now, it needs to go to the Senate. If they pass it at a two-thirds vote, then the governor said he would sign it.
“So, we’re hopeful that it will pass the Senate. “However, I was asked to come up with our plan if this doesn’t come about, (how) would we pay for it this year.”
He said three areas of the district’s budget are affected; maintenance and operations, capital and the classroom site fund.
He said initially, the district had planned to use part of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, but “we got an indication, it’s not an official communication as of yet, but the unofficial version is we cannot use ESSER to fix this. And the questions is ‘why?’ “
He said the main reason why ESSER funds can’t be used is because the aggregate expenditure limit is not a “pandemic-caused” issue, and therefore, ESSER funds can’t be applied to non-pandemic shortfalls.
In an email statement, SVUSD said to make up for the deficit, reductions would be made in “Maintenance and Operations Budget which would require us to eliminate programs, reduction in our Capital Budget, reductions in allocations to the Classroom Site Fund and reductions in staffing. All of these budget reductions as well as any additional necessary cuts would then be carried over into the 2022-2023 school year.”
McGovern said there are no negative balances in the regular monthly budget. However, he said that cash controlled funds do have some negative values — but noted that is to be expected.
“We’re still waiting for the emergency funding that came through at about $900,000,” said McGovern. “And then, we are doing some more school facility projects, and that will be positive once they make their payments.
“We don’t have a lot of activity in food service this month because we’re a little behind in posting a few things. But it does remain quite healthy (at) $437,000, and that is a cash balance.”
He said the budget for all academic clubs in the district is $323,815, which he concluded “really speaks to the support that our students receive by their parents.”
McGovern also said the bond projects are close to completion, with only the air conditioning at Huachuca Mountain Elementary School and the cafeteria renovation at the Rothery left to receive the final invoices.
“After everything was said and done though, we have $405,000 remaining in bond funds,” he said. “As you might remember, Dr. Holmes committed the remaining amounts to go towards the first rounds of replenishments of Chromebooks.
“We have 5,000 students roughly, each has a Chromebook. But those are going to start wearing out and they’re also going to get dated and will no longer be able to accept updates. If ADE (Arizona Department of Education) comes out and says it has to have this update in order to do a test, then we have to make sure we’re current.”
McGovern said the $400,000 will go toward approximately 1,000 Chromebooks for JCMS and 1,000 for Buena.