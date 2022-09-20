SIERRA VISTA — In a brief public statement since charges of sexual harassment by a Buena High School teacher surfaced recently, Sierra Vista Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes told the district’s governing board he would not directly comment on the matter.
“We as educators must never take advantage of our students,” he said Tuesday night. “We must never violate that trust.”
Instead of speaking about what has been described by six former female students who said they were sexually harassed at the school, Holmes told the board different ways to file a report about any inappropriate activity by a district teacher or staff member.
Allegations of sexual harassment appeared online two weeks ago when a woman posted on Facebook, “Anyone else been sexually assaulted by the teacher Timothy Wells?”
Soon after the post six women spoke to the Herald/Review about being harassed. The women graduated from Buena between 2012 and 2020 and ranged in age from 20 to 28.
One woman said she had sex with Wells when she was 17.
Wells, who was still teaching at Buena, committed suicide two days after the post.
The school district released a statement last week that said, “The district is aware of allegations by former students on social media regarding past conduct by certain district employees.
“As of now, there are no allegations by current students. Sierra Vista Unified School District is in the early stages of working with complainants, investigators, and the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office regarding these allegations.”
At the board meeting, Holmes also stressed the importance of maintaining a safe environment for all students in the district.
That may be a hard pill for Jacqueline Moran to swallow. She gave a moving and impassioned speech about sexual misconduct she said her daughter endured as a 14-year-old student at Buena several years ago.
“My daughter was sexually harassed by a teacher when the administration was supposed to protect my daughter in a ‘safe environment,’ ” she said. “And because of that, her schooling has been difficult her whole (educational) career. She never had an opportunity to thrive and achieve.”
She asked why teachers have phone numbers of individual students and can access students’ Snapchat instant messaging app, which has an individual’s pictures for person-to person photo sharing.
“At my job, I can’t do that,” she added before her time allotment at the board’s call to public forum was cut off.
Before the meeting, Moran spoke to the Herald/Review and questioned why the district’s policies and procedures regarding sexual harassment has failed, she claimed, for 14 years. She said there is no clear policy how the administration investigates sexual harassment charges.
She also charged that staff/student training on sexual harassment is inadequate and there’s an “inattentive blindnesses” surrounding it.
“Everyone knows it’s a problem, and nobody fixes it,” she said. “The administration should be conducting routine visits, unannounced, to classrooms.”