SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Unified Governing Board approved the fiscal year 2021 proposed budget, which features cuts to spending, during a special meeting Tuesday night, following a public hearing.
Christine Stone, finance director for SVUSD, told the Herald/Review Thursday most of the figures featured in the budget are estimates since payments are still being made and funds are still being received from the state.
"I'm not sure how (the state) will account for the last quarter of the school year because kids weren't in classrooms," Stone said.
SVUSD has a maintenance and operation budget of $33,120,592 for fiscal year 2021, which roughly a 2.6 percent decrease from fiscal year 2020. Stone said the decrease in funding stems from the district’s decrease in enrollment. The state projects SVUSD’s enrollment is on a downward trajectory of 2.5 percent.
"We estimated for a 3.5 percent decrease in ADM (for fiscal year 2021)" Stone said. "Ms. Glass felt comfortable being conservative (in estimating). It's hard enough to predict in a normal year and now (it's even harder)."
Salaries and benefits are 78 percent of the current maintenance and operation budget, Stone said.
As of now, the average teacher salary for fiscal year 2021 is $50,054, which is less than this past fiscal year. Stone said this is lower right now because of retirements and resignations. There are currently 21 open teacher positions in the district.
The total aggregate school district budget limit is $40,552,000, which is a slight increase from 2020. The aggregate budget is the sum of the maintenance and operation funds, plus unrestricted capital funds and federal projects.
The adopted budget has $3,086,219 in unrestricted capital funds and roughly $4.5 million of federal project funds. Stone said they are carrying about a million dollars of capital funds into the 2021 fiscal year from last fiscal year.
She added the last two years the district has been “super conservative” with spending that money, which is why they have some funds remaining. The district purchased cargo vans for the maintenance team with capital funds in 2020, but there aren't plans for specific new purchases for capital funds this year. Stone noted it could help with purchases that need to be made because of the coronavirus.
Special education expenses increased from 2020 to $5,998,000. Stone said the increase is from a rise in students who require special education services. She said the increase is of a little more than $200,000 over last year.
Stone and her team will do a revision to the budget in the fall and hope to have more accurate figures to plug in the “formula driven document,” as well as change the signatures on the document to replace Kelly Glass with new superintendent Eric Holmes, who took over on July 1.
There were no public comments as of Tuesday night’s public hearing and board meeting, however, Stone said she is happy to answer any questions the community may have. Stone can be reached at Christine.Stone@svps.k12.az.us.