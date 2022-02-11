SIERRA VISTA — Tank tops, jeans and sandals were some of the numerous items discussed for appropriateness during the first committee meeting to address the Sierra Vista Unified School District's staff dress code.
The nine-member committee — composed of teachers, principals, parents and SVUSD board members — assembled in the Rothery Educational Service Center conference room to brainstorm and define the tenets of what would become the district staff dress code policy.
"We don't actually have a policy — it's really vague and it's not a policy," said SVUSD board president Yulonda Boutte during Tuesday's meeting. Boutte, who led the meeting and who introduced the topic for discussion during the Nov. 2 board meeting, said the reason for developing a policy is to have a formal standard to enforce and refer to.
Currently there is only a regulation under the "staff conduct" section that states that staff need to "Dress and maintain a general appearance that reflects their position and does not detract from the educational program of the school."
Lori Hereford, a SVUSD parent and member of the committee, raised an inquiry about why the committee should discuss dress codes now amidst staffing shortages — citing concerns of potentially deterring new education professionals from coming to the district.
Boutte said the goal is to provide ample amount of time for discussion and drafting the dress code prior to adopting the policy for the next school year.
Hereford also asked if there has been a history of staff dress code violations.
Boutte and Pueblo del Sol Elementary School Principal Stephanie Quiroz said there has been a brief history of some staff members not dressing in an appropriate manner, but they did not elaborate on specifics or say that it directly violated the current regulation.
"Teachers and staff have the biggest impression on our kids," said Boutte, who cited the statement as one of the main reasons why a staff dress code is needed.
Others in the committee used the same reason to advocate for a practical approach that still allows for individuality to shine.
Carmichael Elementary School Principal Michelle Wambach said as long as the way an employee dresses doesn't disrupt the educational environment, it shouldn't be an issue.
"Everyone should be able to express their individuality," said Wambach.
Hereford said staff has always been dressed professionally when she's come to pick up her kids from school.
Kristy Holston, student achievement teacher at Village Meadows, said the dress code should be professional but practical for the job.
"The dress should meet the needs of the job," said Holston. "I'm not against a dress code, but it needs to fit the job."
SVUSD board member Hollie Sheriff advocated for a gender-neutral dress code that does not use tests like the "fingertip rule" — a common dress code test when a student stands with both arms at their side to determine if the length of shorts and skirts violates policy — or any statutes that would discriminate based on body shape and size.
The ability to wear jeans, sandals and sleeveless tops were some of the items teachers expressed a preference for wearing in the warmer weather, and they asked the committee to permit those garments.
The discussion concluded on addressing the ambiguity of interpretation when it comes to what is deemed "appropriate" — including statutes regarding hair color, visible tattoos and piercings.
The committee agreed to review examples of staff dress codes from other school districts and to reconvene with their recommendations on Feb. 17 at 4:30 p.m. in room 401.