SIERRA VISTA — There will be some serious rejoicing in the next fiscal year for Sierra Vista Unified School District employees when it comes to seeing fatter paychecks.
For contracted and hourly wage employees, their take-home pay is going to be a bit larger.
SVUSD Chief Financial Officer Kenneth McGovern told the district’s governing board at its Nov. 1 meeting that the administration recently learned that 85 professional staff members were making less than newly hired professional staff.
Not any longer.
“To remain competitive in the job market, those individual’s base pay will be increased to agree with the incoming wage scales,” he said. “The increase will be retroactive to July 1, 2022, and will be permanent to the base.”
The approximate cost for the professional salary fix, said McGovern, comes to $375,000, and will be added prior to the proposed pay raise.
The district’s hourly wage employees will also receive a bump in their take-home checks.
Beginning Jan. 1 they’ll see an increase when the required minimum hourly rate increases $1.05 an hour.
“To remain competitive, all hourly staff will receive the $1.05 an hour increase to their base pay in order to eliminate salary compression,” said McGovern, “which equates to a 2.4 to 8.2% raise.”
Like last year, hourly employees will receive a one-time payment in January of their position pay from July 1, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2022 by the same raise percentage for contracted employees.
There’s more good news for district employees, especially those who have worked for SVUSD for more than 26 years.
Their first round of SVUSD’s longevity incentive pay is scheduled to start in fiscal year 2022-2023, which will be added to their base pay.
That bodes well for district employees with 26-plus years of service when the longevity pay increase will be $3,000 for contracted staff and a $1.25/hour increase for hourly staff.
For employees that reach 21 and 26 years of service the following fiscal year, contracted staff will receive $2,500 while hourly staff will see a $1/hour increase.
In the final round starting in fiscal year 2024-2025, contracted staff with 16, 21 and 26 years of service will receive $2,000 as a longevity pay increase and hourly staff will get a .75/hour jump in their pay.
The total amount for all pay increases comes with a $1.370 million price tag, which includes $40,000 for the longevity incentive, $375,00 for fixing certain professional staff pay, $475,000 for hourly pay/minimum wage increase and $480,000 for the contracted 2.5% pay raise.
