SIERRA VISTA — In the wake of charges of sexual harassment by a Buena High School teacher that rocked the community last month, the Sierra Vista Unified School District superintendent told its governing board the district has appointed two Title IX sexual harassment coordinators to oversee all sexual harassment claims.
Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 is a comprehensive federal law that prohibits sex (including pregnancy, sexual orientation and gender identity) discrimination in any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.
Dr. Eric Holmes told the board SVUSD Chief Human Resource Officer Bonnie Gomez and Human Resource Manager Lisa Wright will be responsible for organizing and communicating with all involved parties regarding Title IX sexual harassment claims.
“They’ll assign investigators to gather evidence and conduct interviews,” Holmes said at the board’s Oct. 4 meeting.
Additionally, Holmes said that “decision-makers” determining sexual harassment claims will come from an outside third-party agency in an effort to maintain transparency.
“These individuals (decision-makers) will receive all the evidence and documentation that has been gathered by the investigator, and they will give a determination as to which disciplinary action, if any, is needed,” he said.
He also said he has started the process of implementing a “working group” at BHS and Joyce Clark Middle School that would include administrators, social workers, counselors and student government leadership that would educate students about recognizing and reporting sexual harassment incidents.
“Involving students, in my opinion, is the best way to reach them, and I thought it was extremely important to include them in the process,” said Holmes. “Student-to-student learning is a proven method to engage students in difficult conversations.”
Last month, allegations of sexual harassment appeared online when a woman posted on Facebook, “Anyone else been sexually assaulted by the teacher Timothy Wells?”
Wells, who was still teaching at BHS, died by suicide two days after the post. Following his death, six former female students told the Herald/Review they were sexually harassed at the high school between 2012-20.
Holmes told the board all the district’s principals and assistant principals have received training on how to be investigators of sexual harassment claims, but will never investigate allegations at their own schools.
He also stressed the importance of sexual harassment instruction the district is currently implementing.
“On Sept. 28, the district's leadership participated in training, and the rest of our instructional staff will receive Title IX Sexual Harassment training on Oct. 7 … (that) provides staff with additional knowledge and tools to help report and investigate any sexual harassment claims.”
The training also will outline new roles to help facilitate prompt investigation into sexual harassment allegations, he added.
“Each year, all district employees are required to take online training covering a wide variety of topics … that include policy, staff conduct, bullying recognition and response, child abuse mandatory reporting and discrimination reporting awareness, which includes sexual harassment,” he said.
Holmes said the district's policies lay out strong expectations for its employees regarding their conduct with students.
“They also outline how those policies are used in the activities of the district and what consequences exist if those policies are violated,” he said. “Recent concerns raised by our community have provided us the opportunity to review those policies we have in place to ensure that they are effective in protecting our students.”
He emphasized the importance in maintaining a healthy, safe and secure learning environment for students.
“These policies set the bar high for our staff to cultivate and maintain professional relationships with our students and parents,” he said. “My expectation is everyone in the staff districtwide will not only meet, but also exceed that bar.
“This district has been and will continue to be committed to providing our students with the best possible educational experience in an environment that is safe from harm.”
