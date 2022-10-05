holmes (copy)

Sierra Vista Unified School District Superintendent Eric Holmes

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW FILE

SIERRA VISTA — In the wake of charges of sexual harassment by a Buena High School teacher that rocked the community last month, the Sierra Vista Unified School District superintendent told its governing board the district has appointed two Title IX sexual harassment coordinators to oversee all sexual harassment claims.

Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 is a comprehensive federal law that prohibits sex (including pregnancy, sexual orientation and gender identity) discrimination in any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.

