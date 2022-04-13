SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Unified School district is allocating just more than $1 million toward adding nine digital marquee signs around all district sites, and new football and basketball scoreboards at Buena High School for the upcoming school year.
“Some of our signs at some of our sites are kinda old and raggedy,” said SVUSD Public Information Officer Valerie Weller. “So, it is a facelift — you know — no one wants to go to an old, raggedy place. So we’re trying at the street level and work our way in.”
Weller said funding for the project is coming from the district’s capital and maintenance and operations fund, primarily from the district’s sale of 25 acres of land formerly known as the Rothery Center Sports Complex to the city of Sierra Vista two years ago for $981,000.
“So, the sports package — so the football stadium and the gym package — is just over $580,900,” said Weller. “And the marquee project (is) $511,400. So, we’re sitting at just over a million.”
Weller and other district officials said the upgrade for the football scoreboard on Loveless Field and the basketball scoreboard in Ensign Gym is greatly needed.
“It was told to me that they were using bail wire and Band-Aids and gum or whatever it takes just to make sure that we can get some scores up there,” said SVUSD Chief Financial Officer Kenneth McGovern during a Dec. 7 meeting about this project.
McGovern said the Loveless Field scoreboard has exceeded its end-of-life expectancy.
“If you look at the scoreboard cross-eyed, it doesn’t work,” said Weller. “The basketball ones are kinda getting a little glitchy, they’re old enough that parts are hard to come by. And there’s a new AIA (Arizona Interscholastic Association) requirement requirement coming out to have shot clocks and play clocks, and so, we’re going to need to purchase those anyway.”
Weller said one of the perks of upgrading to digital signage is enhancing communication throughout the district.
“These all have digital displays versus the letter board displays that you have on most of the sites now,” said Weller. “So, we can have multiple messages up to our parents, we can have instant messaging in the event like, let’s say, all the schools are closed for snow. Doesn’t happen often but myself and principals will have the ability to go head in and just log-on to a computer, use an app on your phone to go out and put that messaging up on the board ...
“We’re hoping too that it will give a little school pride, we could use it and maybe feature student of the month and they can have their picture and their name out there on the marquee. Maybe it’s a picture of a winning art project and we can put that on the marquee. It will give students a way to show off some things as well.”
Additionally, the Daktronics scoreboards come with a curriculum to teach students how to create marketing packages that can be displayed.
“The reason that we went with this one was they had a whole curriculum program that is set up for our students — kinda like in sports marketing and sports promotion,” said Weller. “But they have all of this stuff and it’s a CTE (Career and Technical Education) class from start to finish, they can bring it in and teach kids how to make ads and how to make all those fun videos when you go to maybe a NFL game.”
With the purchase of the marquee signs and scoreboards, Weller said the district has 100% control of the content — which opens the door for another source of advertising revenue.
“So, we’ll be able to sell ads,” said Weller. “We’re almost done with our marketing packages, so we can go out to businesses and sell the different kinds of packages that you can have, whether it would be the scoreboard or we also have the options of that marquee. A lot of businesses are proud to show our schools.”
Weller said there’s three tiers of ad packages that the school district is providing for the scoreboard.
“An anchor partner would start at about $12,000 a year,” said Weller. “Our founding partners start at $8,500 and our premiere partners start at $2,000.”
Weller said that the district is aiming to have the new scoreboards installed in August and the new marquee signs installed in October.