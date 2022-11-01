SIERRA VISTA — Though the concept has been around for more than four decades, the effects of positive student behavior on a school’s culture are showing up in a big way at Sierra Vista Unified School District.

That was evident from the 24 students from eight different schools who were recognized at a Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports Recognition Ceremony Nov. 1 at SVUD’s governing board meeting.

