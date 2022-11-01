SIERRA VISTA — Though the concept has been around for more than four decades, the effects of positive student behavior on a school’s culture are showing up in a big way at Sierra Vista Unified School District.
That was evident from the 24 students from eight different schools who were recognized at a Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports Recognition Ceremony Nov. 1 at SVUD’s governing board meeting.
In a proactive approach fostering positive behavior and school safety, the two dozen students were acknowledged for their efforts in receiving top marks in the form of points for establishing positive relationships among students and staff while reducing the number of disciplinary actions through preventative measures.
Which is exactly what PBIS is all about.
“The whole idea is like being a good citizen,” said SVUSD Public Information Officer Valerie Weller. “Instead of getting attention for negative behavior, the district is acknowledging and rewarding students for positive behavior.”
The program stresses three principles: Be safe, be responsible and be respectful.
When managed correctly, PBIS improves social emotional competence, academic success and school climate, according to the Center on PBIS. Research has also found that it leads to better student behavior. In many schools using PBIS, students receive fewer detentions and suspensions and earn better grades. Additionally, there’s some supporting evidence that PBIS may lead to less bullying.
The 24 students honored for their overall behavior merits received points for meeting expectations of PBIS, which they can use at PBIS “stores” that each school has at its campus. SVUSD will honor students quarterly who meet PBIS expectations, said Weller.
“Or, if they prefer, they can purchase ‘experience coupons’ instead, like having lunch with the principal, receiving extra reading time, and similar things of that nature,” she said. “Last year a student who received a large amount of points ‘purchased’ a coupon to ride along with Sheriff Dannels.”
The following students were recognized at SVUSD’s PBIS Recognition Ceremony:
