SIERRA VISTA — “We know that at all of our sites, we could not do what we do for all of our students without our parent volunteers.”
At the May 3 board meeting, the Sierra Vista Unified School District administration honored parent volunteers for the work they’ve done over the past year.
Twenty-one volunteers were honored from all eight district sites as the principals from each school presented the awards.
“It’s a tough year, and those kids in first grade learning all those social skills that they didn’t have last year, but she comes into the office, she comes into the classroom with a smile on her face all the time,” said Debra Whiting, principal of Bella Vista Elementary School, who acknowledged volunteer Katie McAdams. “And I appreciate her so much.”
“There is no way that I could list all of Kim Whittemore’s contributions — just the hundreds of hours she’s put in over the course of this year — including as both PTO (Parent Teacher Organization) president and vice president,” said Village Meadows principal John Skarhus, who had four of his elementary school students help him hand out flowers to the volunteers.
“She also runs our Wolfmart — our PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) store,” he continued. “She volunteers in at least three classrooms — probably more — and just coordinated countless activities and teacher recognition events.”
Other principals also gushed about their volunteers.
Town and Country Elementary principal Brenda Bland said that thanks to her two parent volunteers — Tierney Parker and Marissa Kirby — her school’s book fair and fundraising efforts have greatly improved.
“We’ve made a lot of money with our book fairs,” said Bland. “They stay all day long — just everything they’ve done — they’re trying to get more people involved. But to finally have an active PTO that supports our students and supports our teachers is amazing.”
Bland said the school is hosting a volunteer tea party May 11 from 3-4 p.m.
SVUSD Board President Yulonda Boutte expressed her gratitude to the parent volunteers who make things run smoothly at the schools.
“I remember when my kids started preschool and kindergarten, I was the full-time volunteer,” said Boutte. “You get a lot of fulfillment out of doing that.”
Observing Teacher Appreciation Week, SVUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes shared his gratitude as well as his own experience as an educator.
“Being a social studies teacher for several years before I went into administration, it sort of gives you a perspective on the importance of teachers in our democracy and how teachers are some of the strongest foundations of our democracy,” he said.
“Because without teachers, none of us would be sitting here right now ... They allow us to become active participants in our democracy, and I want to make sure that our teachers know how much we appreciate them.”
In other action:
Holmes said Cochise County is still in low transmission levels for COVID-19.
“That has been maintained over the past several weeks,” said Holmes. “Since April 4, in the district we’ve had 12 cases. So, those case numbers have declined significantly.”
Holmes said the district will be recognizing retirees May 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the Rothery Conference room 401.
Holmes said the Klein Center for Performing Arts will be showing a production of “James and the Giant Peach” May 6-7 at 7 p.m. He said that the Buena Band concert will be May 12 at 7 p.m.
On May 13, Joyce Clark Middle School will present the musical “Annie,” but the time is yet to be determined.