SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Unified School District governing board has made its choice for the next superintendent.
The board unanimously voted to move into the contract negotiations with Eric Holmes for the superintendent position on Tuesday night.
Holmes has served as superintendent of the City of York School District in York, Pennsylvania and according to his resume, is an educator with 32 years experience. He also worked as assistant superintendent of human resources for the City of York School District and as a middle school principal from 1994 through 2007.
The governing board conducted final interviews with Holmes, Teresa M. Hill and Patricia L. Pena on Friday and used the afternoon and time before Tuesday’s meeting to discuss and come to an agreement on the next superintendent.
The board did not discuss their choice during Tuesday’s meeting. Yulonda Boutte made the motion to move to the next phase with Holmes, which was seconded and approved.
Current superintendent Kelly Glass submitted her resignation in November, which will be effective June 30.
The rest of the meeting included policy renewal and the decision of which board members will participate in graduation. Williams, Boutte and Hollie Sheriff volunteered to participate in the graduation.