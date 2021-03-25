Sierra Vista Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes updated the board on March 23 about the district’s COVID vaccination site at Buena High School and the upcoming Summer Academy.
Holmes said Buena High School’s COVID vaccination pod, which has been an active site for Cochise County residents since February, is “averaging at about 600-800 doses every Saturday. That is just fantastic news for our community.”
He continued, “The County Health Bureau and Fry Fire (Department) has contracted the use of the gymnasium at Buena on Saturdays through mid-May. So, we can expect to continue to getting 600-800 vaccines every Saturday at Buena for our community.”
Holmes said the district was one of the first in the area to provide a large-scale testing site at the high school in partnership with Embry Women’s Health Center.
Holmes said Embry Women’s Health Center reported having decreased demand for COVID testing with the increasing availability of the vaccine.
“From mid-October to February, they had an average of 300-500 folks coming each week to get tested,” said Holmes. “Now it’s down to 60-100. But they still want to continue testing at Buena on Saturday and Sunday through the end of July. We’re going to continue that as well.”
Leslie Nogales, eighth-grade English teacher at Joyce Clark Middle School and chair of the Sierra Vista Unified Education Association, gave a presentation about the annual SVUSD staff survey.
Nogales said that the survey was sent to all SVUSD employees who don’t hold an administrative position and 376 employees responded to the survey with all sites represented.
Nogales said there was an increase in the positive feedback from district employees in staff moral, perspectives on local school administration and district administration’s leadership, and ability in creating a positive school environment.
“This is a positive increase from last year’s survey results,” said Nogales. “Dr. Holmes, thank you for your dedication to your principals and your staff. This is a reflection of your hard work.”
Nogales said when respondents were asked if safety protocols were consistently being followed in district, 189 answered “no,” and 187 “yes.”
“This shows that there is some work to be done to ensure that the expected protocols across the district are being followed with fidelity,” said Nogales.
Holmes gave an update on the district’s June 7-July 16 Summer Academy, which encompasses a mix of remediation and enrichment programs.
Holmes said the academy will run for six weeks and is available free to all K-12 students who live within the city boundaries. Each day will be have four one-hour periods with lunch and breakfast provided.
Holmes said students from outside of Sierra Vista and the SVUSD district are welcome to enroll, but noted that there will be a $300 enrollment fee and transportation fees.
SVUSD Public Information Officer Valerie Weller said the remediation programs will be available in English language arts and mathematics. The enrichment programs will include instruction in computer coding, theatre arts, languages, Zumba, music, intramural sports and painting/drawing.
Holmes said the availability of these classes will be based on how many students sign up.
“Students can pick the classes they want,” said Holmes. “We will be recommending to some parents and some students that they take the remediation courses if necessary. But the kids can pick anything they want in terms of enrichment. If a student just wants to do enrichment, they can, if they don’t need to do any remediation.
“We wanted to provide a chance for those students who needed this, who’ve had some learning loss to catch up. We wanted students who needed an opportunity to just do it because they wanted to do it. They wanted to take some extra math and they wanted to take some extra language arts. We also put a component in for those kids who wanted to do some fun things and get some enrichment.
“It’s a combination of all of those and it’s a way for our parents to have a little break this summer for six weeks, and for us to watch and educate their kids, and get them ready for school to start again in the fall.”
Holmes said registration for the academy will open March 31.
Holmes also gave an update on the survey the administration sent to Buena High School seniors regarding the format of the graduation ceremony.
“We’ve had about 200 responses,” said Holmes. “We’re hoping to have that information compiled and (have) discussion on it sometime next week, so we can decide at least tentatively what we want to do.”
Holmes said that the following options were presented to seniors and their parents: repeat the format from last year or have a modified commencement ceremony on the field or split into two groups to allow for social distancing.
“The administration has been working closely with the student government and with the seniors to make sure we have their opinion and it is a meaningful dialogue,” said Holmes.