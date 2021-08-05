SIERRA VISTA — Sierra Vista Unified School District started the 2021-22 school year Aug. 4 with the buzz of students, teachers and staff gracing the halls once again as all eight sites returned to full in-person instruction.
Despite changes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made to its COVID-19 mask guidelines, which recommends masks be worn indoors by students age 2 and older, teachers, staff and visitors, SVUSD Public Information Officer Valerie Weller said masks are optional for students and staff, but required for visitors.
At Buena High School, the anticipation of returning to in-person classes after a year of a hybrid schedule was juxtaposed by lecture pods of students attempting to register last-minute on the first day of class.
Weller said the numerous students queued at the school’s front office was due to the backlog of students and families who did not complete paperwork that verifies and documents students’ proof of residency within district boundaries.
“There’s enrollment, which most of these students were, and there’s what we call our spring registration or spring attestation,” said Weller. “We actually have to check and make sure that our students still live within our district ...
“It’s always been a rule, it just was never enforced ... It was done online back in the spring ... And so now, these are just students (and) families that either didn’t provide the right documentation or … (it) got glossed over by accident.”
Weller said the district is required by the Arizona Department of Education to validate students’ residency annually.
Prior to this year, Weller said SVUSD’s spring attestation process was conducted by the individual school sites.
In an attempt to standardize the process, Weller said the district made spring attestation an administrative task.
“Schools had been doing their own version of this check in years past but in order to improve consistency we now do it at the district level,” Weller said in an email.
Weller said all student clubs are returning to in-person operations as well.
To manage the spacing of students during lunch periods, Buena interim Principal Nicole Young said two outdoor areas will be open for students to eat their lunch.
With the return to in-person instruction, enrollment is up in the district.
In the 2020-21 school year, Weller said 4,800 students were enrolled across the district. She said that number has increased to 5,000.
While some sites saw an increase in enrollment, others saw a decrease.
The largest increase in enrollment was at Buena, jumping from 1,800 last year to 2,100.
Joyce Clark Middle School was at approximately 700 students last year and has risen to 750.
Four sites’ enrollment decreased slightly.
Town and Country saw a decrease of 90 students from last year’s 450. Pueblo Del Sol’s total of 460 dropped to 360.
Village Meadows, which had 450 students, dropped to 400. Huachuca Mountain dropped 65 students from 490 last year.
Carmichael Elementary is at 325, down from 330. Bella Vista dropped 30 students to 320.
“There were a few jitters of back to school, but it seemed to go really well and the students were excited, the teachers are excited,” said Weller.