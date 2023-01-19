SIERRA VISTA — Educators know that not every student learns at the same pace.
They also know that for those needing more help, a school tutoring program can be crucial for helping students get back on track as well as seeing their grades begin to climb.
For that reason, Sierra Vista Unified School District will be rolling out a pilot tutoring program in February, specifically targeting academic deficiencies in two elementary schools and one middle school.
If improvement levels show an uptick at Town and Country Elementary School and Joyce Clark Middle School — schools rated as “C” status schools by Arizona State Board of Education’s report card last November — SVUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes told the district’s governing board at its Jan. 18 meeting he would consider expanding the program to other schools next year.
The tutoring program is also earmarked for Carmichael Elementary School to help the school maintain the “B” status it received in the state’s annual achievement profile for public schools based on an A to F scoring scale.
“I’m really excited about this opportunity and what it means for the schools,” said Holmes. “How can we assist those schools to improve their letter score? The more instruction you have, the more improvement you’ll have.”
The program — which would consist of two days each week tutoring for English Language Arts and two days for math tutoring — would have a staff-to-student ratio of 1 to 15 students with a maximum of 75 students for each school for a total of 225 students.
“We have never had a (tutoring) program like this before,” said Holmes.
The estimated cost per year for tutoring students at all three schools will run $150,000, which will be paid from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund administered by the Arizona Department of Education. It covers the cost of the curriculum, tutoring salaries, supplies, buses, snacks and other materials.
SVUSD Marketing & Public Information Officer Valerie Weller said the program is not compulsory.
“Schools will contact parents if educators feel their children would benefit from the tutoring program,” she said. “It’s an elective for parents if they wish to utilize it.”
Holmes said students identified for tutoring will be based on achievement test scores and benchmark assessment scores.
“The difference between this and a regular tutoring program is that this one is more structured and computer-based,” he said. “A computer-based program is wonderful. It’s an accelerated program that takes a kid where they are and moves them to where they need to be.”
The one-hour tutoring sessions are slated to run Feb. 13 to May 12 and from October to May of the following year. Holmes said curriculum for ELA and math will be computer-based instructional programs that will also be used for the district’s Summer Academy.
Tutoring elementary school students will be after the regular school day from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; middle school sessions will be held before school from 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Holmes said University of Arizona and Cochise College students will be invited to participate as tutors and will be paid the same hourly rate as the summer school non-certified staff. A qualified teacher or instructional coach will serve as the program coordinator.
“We think this is a great thing for the kids because it will help,” added Holmes. “We want them to be successful.”