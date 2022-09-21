SIERRA VISTA — In an innovative, up-to-date way for parents and community members to gain quick access to emergency alerts and school events, the Sierra Vista Unified School District has launched a new app for mobile phones.
The phone app comes on the heels of the district’s new website that was released just before the start of the school, thanks to the efforts of district Marketing and Public Information Officer Valerie Weller.
The app can be downloaded at no charge on the Google Play or Apple App Store, said Weller. Once downloaded, it will provide access to news from school administrators, emergency notifications, documents and current events.
“The reason we decided to go with the app is because we know these things (mobile phones) are becoming very important every day for people,” Weller told the district at its Sept. 20 board meeting. “We want to be sure that our community and our parents have all the information that they need right on an app, and since it’s available for free, I just thought this would be great for everyone.”
The district app works like this:
Search “Sierra Vista Unified School District” in your phone’s app store and download the app.
Select “Allow” when prompted on initial downloads to ensure you receive notifications.
Open the app and navigate to the bottom menus, then tap “Settings.”
Make sure your settings are turned on and your organization is selected.
“It (the app) also has a calendar that we’re putting all of our parent events on,” said Weller. “You can subscribe to that calendar so it can go directly into your Google or iPhone calendar.”
Documents like the student handbook and others are accessible on the app as a pdf, she added. Weller is trying to get permission slips for student field trips on it as well so parents can fill them out and submit them using the app.
It also has a district staff directory, she said, that will allow parents to reach out to a staff member.
“You just click on it, and send an email right from the app,” she said. “The real cool part about this whole platform as well as our new website, our emergency alert system and our social media feed is that it’s all controlled by one platform."
Board member and Vice President Hollie Sheriff lauded the new app for its ability to quickly connect to parents and community members.
“Back in the day of phone calls, it just took a lot of time for those emergency phone calls to go out with emails,” she said. “Sometimes it took time to actually get those through the system ,so it sounds like this will allow … really important information to get out quickly, and you’re not worried about email addresses being out of date.”
What makes the new app a big plus, said Weller, is being able to send out communication that is now in one place.
“Right now, I have to log onto about six different platforms to get all the information that everybody needs out,” she said.