SIERRA VISTA — Educators at the Sierra Vista Unified School District have to feel almost over the moon with top grades their schools received from the Arizona State Board of Education’s report card released Nov. 1.
When it came to the state’s annual achievement profile for public schools based on an A to F scoring scale, the district rolled out an impressive performance: Four of its eight schools racked up A’s.
“We’re very proud of the work put in by our staff to improve,” said SVUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes at the district’s governing board meeting Nov. 1. “The key is to maintain and keep growing. It’s a lot tougher to stay an A school.”
It’s a huge step forward from last year’s grades, when the district earned only one A.
It’s also the first time in SVUSD’s history that it notched four A’s in a system measuring year-to-year student academic growth, proficiency in English language arts, math and science, as well as proficiency and academic growth of English language learners.
“The key is hard work does pay off,” Holmes added. “Our goal is to have all our schools become A schools. We believe all of our schools can be and should be A schools. We’re halfway there. We should be very, very proud of our schools.”
A high letter grade is an indicator that an elementary student is ready for success in high school and that high school students are ready to succeed in a career or higher education and high school graduation rates.
“We knew the letter of the results was coming, but we had no idea it was going to be this good,” said district public information officer Valerie Weller. “We’re all pretty jazzed over this.”
So much so that Holmes is offering a challenge to the district's educators with a monetary incentive if their respective schools retain or or receive A in the next round of test scores that will roll out in August.
Buena High School earned a B, up from last year’s C rating; Joyce Clark Middle School remained at a C while both Bella Vista and Huachuca Mountain Elementary schools received A scores. Carmichael Elementary had the most impressive jump, going from a D last year to a B score. Both Pueblo Del Sol Elementary and Valley Meadows went from a B to an A rating, while Town & Country retained a C score.
“This has all been pretty darn exciting for us, seeing this wonderful improvement in our schools,” said Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Terry Romo. “Bella Vista maintaining an A after pre-COVID is simply tremendous. We’re so impressed with all the teaching intervention that was put in. There were a lot of tears (for joy) at Bella Vista when they found out their score.”
Romo said that Carmichael Elementary’s stunning leap from a D to a B demonstrates how diligently the school has been working its tail off.
“That kind of score jump is truly incredible,” she said. “It really gives me goosebumps. That kind of improvement is truly a commitment from the staff. They put in an action plan and worked day in and day out to achieve it.”
She also commended educators at Huachuca Mountain Elementary and Pueblo Del Sol. Both schools received A scores after dropping to a B last year.
”They were both A schools before COVID, and they worked really hard to get back to that A,” she said.
While Town & Country Elementary retained last year’s C score, Romo said they plan to work their tails off to improve. She was also impressed with Village Meadows’ jump from a C to an A school.
“To accomplish something like that takes hard work, dedication and having a consistent teaching group in place,” she added.
Romo acknowledged that the effect that COVID-19 had two years ago on public education really took its toll.
“But I think this school district has really worked hard in every way possible to get back on track after COVID," she added. “We took a bad situation and turned it around with a Summer Academy for the kids, teaching interventions and had an action plan in place. We wanted to create opportunities for our students.
