SIERRA VISTA — Sierra Vista Unified School District Governing Board members have selected five applicants as part of the district’s search for a new superintendent.
After Superintendent Kelly Glass announced she would not seek a new contract at a November 2019 board meeting, the governing board contracted with the Arizona School Boards Association (ASBA) for assistance in finding a new superintendent, with Nicholas Clement serving as the school district’s consultant and facilitator.
A total of 20 applicants were screened for the superintendent position.
Selection process
As Sierra Vista School District’s consultant, Clement advised the governing board to search for a new superintendent in six phases, of which two of those phases have been completed.
Now that the applications have been reviewed and the five finalists selected, the board will be interviewing the candidates on March 24 in executive session, with Clement serving as facilitator. The interview session falls under the third phase of the selection process. When the board comes out of the March 24 executive session, they will narrow down the field of applicants for a second interview.
Phase four is slated for April 8, where the board interviews the remaining applicants in executive session at staggered times. Applicants will be taken on a tour of the school district, followed by a community forum where they will be asked written questions posed by the public, also conducted at staggered times. After all applicants have completed the interview, tour and community forum, the governing board selects a finalist.
In phase five, which also happens on April 8, the board names a finalist and enters into negotiations for a contract. The sixth and final phase of the process involves the school district’s attorney, who reviews and finalizes the contract.