SIERRA VISTA — While no guarantees were made about what to expect when school starts in August, Sierra Vista Unified School District administrators provided an update on what could happen come fall during Tuesday's governing board meeting.
Assistant Superintendent Terri Romo and the district’s public information officer, Jacob Martinez, provided an update based on the information collected in the surveys sent to families, teachers and staff. Romo said 357 staff members filled out the survey as of Tuesday night and 58.7 percent of the forms were completed by teachers.
“Buena had the most (participation),” she said. “But each school and department is represented in the survey.”
She said that on a scale of uncomfortable to comfortable, 85.3 percent of teachers said they ranged from the middle of the scale to comfortable. Romo said this is a question to ask the staff again as the original survey was taken at the end of the school year.
“Coming back is everybody’s first choice but some sort of hybrid (is preferred if schools can’t fully return),” Romo said. “Having a full online (structure) was least supported.”
Martinez shared the family surveys. He said 1,500 surveys were filled out and all schools were represented but Buena had the most representation. Martinez said parents were happy overall with the communication and technology efforts by the district but found it challenging to keep their children on task because of the home environment.
He said most felt comfortable sending their children back in the fall but did have concerns about how the district would enforce and maintain cleaning and sanitation efforts as well as having personal protective equipment for students and staff.
Superintendent Kelly Glass, whose last day is June 30, said a hybrid setup isn’t an option for next school year because of funding questions and lack of staffing.
“We don’t have the staff at the middle school or the high school to do a hybrid,” she said.
SVUSD will receive $1.4 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to help the district comply with safety guidelines.
Glass said she is reviewing the high school’s plan for reinstating athletics and said it could resume the last week in June or the first week in July. She noted they are still working on local band and cheer camp options.
School is scheduled to begin on Aug. 5.