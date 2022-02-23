SIERRA VISTA — The committee formed to draft a staff dress code for the Sierra Vista Unified School District has made some headway on what articles and styles of clothing are acceptable.
SVUSD Board President Yulonda Boutte emphasized keeping the dress code “broad, easy, simple” and applicable to all K-12 staff.
At the Feb. 17 meeting, the committee of teachers, paraprofessionals, principals and parents outlined the “do’s” and “don’t” for tops, bottoms and shoes as a basis for the eventual policy.
Spaghetti straps, halter tops, racer-backs, sheer and deep-cut tops were quickly deemed not appropriate. However, sleeveless tops with straps two or more inches wide weren’t thrown out of contention.
T-shirts were at the center of the discussion for tops and whether or not they are appropriate.
“I think a lot of us have a solid color T-shirt material that can be worn under a cardigan,” said Village Meadows Elementary School student achievement teacher Kristy Holston last Thursday. “I think that’s fine.”
Some concerns were raised about T-shirts that aren’t appropriate for professional attire.
“Anything in your appearance shouldn’t promote use of drugs or alcohol,” said SVUSD board member Hollie Sheriff.
To address that, SVUSD parent Laura Heriford recommended ruling out graphic T-shirts to avoid inappropriate content.
Sheriff advocated a broad distinction in which all clothing should allow for full range of motion without exposing midriff, cleavage or undergarments.
The debate increased in intensity over jeans.
Pueblo del Sol Elementary School Principal Stephanie Quiroz said a few of her staff members prefer to wear jeans and not slacks or dress pants.
She said some of her staff have saved up their staff PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports) points for a “jeans coupon” — an incentive to save up for and use to wear jeans to school for a day.
Bouttee said she didn’t think jeans should be allowed except for spirit days on Fridays.
However, Joyce Clark Middle School seventh-grade social studies teacher Chrysti Lassiter said colored denim, black or darker wash jeans should be allowed instead of blue jeans.
“I’m OK with jeans as a parent as long as they aren’t holey,” said Heriford.
Carmichael Elementary School technology paraprofessional Rosalie Ortiz said that for paraprofessionals, jeans are a practical and affordable option.
Holston concurred with Ortiz and cited paraprofessionals’ concerns about having to buy new clothing in order to comply to the staff dress code.
When it came to shoes, many expressed preference for wearing sandals and sneakers over heels or dress shoes. One sticking point is whether flip-flops should be allowed for staff and if that definition includes sandals with or without a strap around the ankle.
Quiroz was an advocate for sandals and flip-flops, but acknowledged the necessity for practicality when running is required. Holston said that leather sandals should be allowed.
Sneakers were also a group favorite, especially canvas sneakers like Converse or Vans.
Rubber flip-flops and Crocs were unanimously agreed upon by the committee as not appropriate.
Sheriff said she believes that the shoe needs to fit the job, mentioning how she believes that it would be inappropriate for bus drivers to wear sandals.
Another item on the discussion board, whether or not a school principal should interpret the dress code.
Quiroz said she was not a fan of the idea, noting how with staff shortages and getting coverage for multiple classes time is severely limited for assessing employees’ outfits for appropriateness.
She concluded that unless it’s alarming, it’s not a high priority.
“I’m just trying to stay above water,” said Quiroz.
Boutte said that the committee has four weeks to draft a staff dress code to present to the board for a vote before the committee is dissolved. The next meeting will be Feb. 24 at the Rothery Educational Service Center in room 401 at 4:30 p.m.