SIERRA VISTA — Teachers and students from the Sierra Vista Unified School District gathered at the Rothery Educational Service Center on Tuesday to share their stories of how the lack of school funding, staff shortages and low teacher pay is affecting schools in the district.
The event was part of the Arizona Education Association’s statewide press conference series to propose its “Educator’s Budget” amid the $5.3 billion surplus from the initial state budget proposal.
More than 20 people assembled in front of the Rothery Conference Room, some holding hand-painted signs, to discuss how the lack of funding is impacting them as teachers, parents and students.
At the forefront, the main issues were teacher pay and the teacher shortage.
The issues
“I currently make $35,566,” said Pueblo del Sol third-grade teacher Amethyst Creek. “I have a colleague who is a first-year teacher who makes $35,565 — one dollar less than I do.”
Creek said she nearly resigned due to the inequity in compensation. She’s been teaching in the district for more than six years.
According to the SVUSD teacher salary schedule, a teacher with a bachelor’s degree and six years of experience should make $40,533.94. This amount increases due to the level of degrees earned and experience in the classroom.
By comparison, the starting salary for a teacher in the Tucson Unified School District for the 2020-21 school year was $41,200.
“The more I found out about what other teachers in the district made compared to me, the more demoralized I got,” said Creek. “I was not feeling valued for my loyalty with the district.”
SVUSD Public Information Officer Valerie Weller said the district is aware of the discrepancy in Creek’s pay and is addressing it.
“Upon investigation by our HR department and the business office, we discovered that there were more individuals than was originally brought to us, and multiple factors resulted in that being an issue,” said Weller. “But we are fixing it because it is wrong.
“All of those — I think it was like 80 teachers — their salaries will be adjusted so they are where they’re supposed to be compared to how long they’ve worked here and things like that. And the business office is putting in some safeguards to ensure that doesn’t happen again.”
Another issue hitting the classroom hard: the shortage of teachers.
In SVUSD, the district has 52 professional staff openings with 34 of those positions for teachers. The common teacher vacancies are in math, special education and English language arts.
“As a student, I’ve always loved math and science,” said 14-year-old Buena High School student Isabel Perez, who spoke at the press conference. “And when there isn’t sufficient, learned people to teach those things, we really don’t learn them efficiently.
“A lot of times there will be fume hoods and laboratory beakers and microscopes just sitting there because we either don’t know how to operate them — like we don’t have trained enough people — or we simply don’t have the resources, the funds to maintain those things. We aren’t able to buy chemicals, we’re not able to do science labs, we aren’t able to do things such as that.”
The proposal
The AEA is bringing awareness to its proposed “Educator’s Budget,” which includes ongoing and one-time funding in several areas from special education to teacher bonuses.
A total of $1.23 billion was proposed by AEA for ongoing expenses, including increasing the base funding for K-12 education in the state ($505,000,000), increased funding for special education or SPED ($100,000,000), establishing a new funding weight for students on reservations ($50,000,000) and extra funds for full-day kindergarten ($281,000,000).
For one-time fund installments, $447,620,000 was recommended by AEA in its proposal for educator bonuses at $222,620,000, school facilities at $200,000,000 and broadband at $25,000,000.
“It’s this concept of what it costs our students,” said Rachael Henry, Buena High School social studies teacher and president of the Sierra Vista Unified Education Association. “What are our students not getting? That’s what we wanted to draw attention to.”
AEA’s statewide series of press conferences were held on Tuesday at the Arizona Senate Building in Phoenix and at Sinagua Middle School in Flagstaff as well as in Sierra Vista.
“It’s a matter of I don’t think that everyone in our community is apathetic to what’s happening, I think it’s more of an unknown — that people don’t necessarily connect what our state Legislature is doing or not doing and how that connects to our local schools and our community and what happens.” said Henry.
AEA organizational consultant Paula Arnquist said outlying areas are hit the hardest.
“When we look at the underfunding of education from a statewide perspective, what we see is that the rural communities are hurt the most,” said Arnquist prior to the press conference. “ ‘Cause you just have less people to pull from, I guess, to fill the vacancies. But I just think that it’s important to note that the rural communities in Arizona have a story to tell and it is a unique story about what is happening in school buildings.”
So, what’s next?
“In this past year, the governing board and the superintendent have rolled out that retention bonus for staff in order to keep those amazing teachers that we have in our district,” said Weller. “If you worked the previous school year, you got a bonus this year. And that will continue — I believe it was for five years. We had the budget for that ... Every year the governing board selects initiatives that the Arizona School Board Association will lobby on our behalf to state officials and teacher pay was one of those things.
“We also have recruitment bonuses for those hard-to-fill positions that could be up to $5,000 for new teachers in like those math, special ed, some of those things that are very difficult for us to fill.”
Teachers and students are asking for at least a portion of the $5.3 billion surplus to be fed into funding education in the state.
“I would love to see education getting at least a portion of that surplus,” said Perez. “I think that would be really important to fund our future. Kids, we really don’t think about it but we’re actually really important to the betterment of our societies. So, I think that if we were to receive some of that money, then we could do some great things.”