SIERRA VISTA — Next year’s Sierra Vista Unified School District Governing Board will have at least one new face after the Nov. 3 election.
There are currently four candidates, two incumbents, vying for three vacancies.
Board president Barbara Williams, vice president Connie Johnson and Yulonda Boutte are all up for re-election after the 2016 election. Williams is not running for reelection, making her seat open. Williams joined the board in January 2017 after being a write-in candidate in the previous election. Boutte and Johnson are both running to keep their seat. Johnson has been on the board since 2015 and Boutte joined in 2017.
Kimberly Robinson and Kale Kiyabou filed their paperwork with the county to be on the ballot in November.