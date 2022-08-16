SIERRA VISTA — No one is taking threats lightly or waiting around to see if they're just a bluff or the real thing these days. Especially when they are targeting schools.
Thanks to quick thinking and preparedness by Carmichael Elementary School Principal Elizabeth Jimenez, the school quickly activated a shelter-in-place order Aug. 8 after school officials said suspicious messages were left on the school’s voicemail system.
The messages were left after hours Friday, Aug. 6 when the school was already closed, said Sierra Vista Unified School District public information officer Valerie Weller. The shelter-in-place-order was only activated for 40 minutes.
“Even though it was only for a little while, the district takes threats of any nature very seriously,” said Weller. "Five years ago the contents of these messages would probably have been deleted, but now school districts everywhere are erring on the side of caution.”
After Principal Jimenez listened to the messages, Weller said she called the Sierra Vista Police Department.
“She felt they were suspicious enough that she wanted the police to have a listen to assist in understanding the exact nature of the messages and to evaluate any possibility of a threat to the school and its students,” said Weller. “Shelter-in-place orders also are part of our ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) training.”
What is a shelter-in-place order?
A shelter-in-place order means that teaching continues, but students are kept in their classroom and not in hallways or outside. On March 16, 2020 six Bay Area counties became the first in the nation to announce shelter-in-place orders, and on March 19 the state of California became the first to mandate a state-wide order.
During the Aug. 8 shelter-in-place order, Carmichael Elementary School was closed to everyone but school officials and law enforcement to ensure student safety.
Though officials said there was no specific threat against the school in the messages on its voicemail system, school administration reiterated that the safety of students and staff was its number one priority.
“Teachers were aware of the shelter-in-place order during the 40 minutes it was activated, but school was conducted in a normal fashion except that physical education was in the gym and not outside,” said Weller. “Shelter-in-place sounds panicky, but it doesn’t always mean that, or that there is a terrorist threat of some kind. But it can lead to a lockdown.”
Weller said there was no specific threat against the school in the messages. Once the shelter-in-place order was lifted, school day resumed as normal.
Shelter-in-Place is a precautionary emergency procedure that may be employed in response to an imminent threat. Many hazards can trigger a shelter-in-place such as an accidental or intentional release of a hazardous material into the atmosphere, an extreme weather emergency, a terrorist incident, or a pandemic flu outbreak.
It requires you to take immediate shelter wherever you are, whether at home, school, work or in your car. You will want to seal off any openings such as windows and doors to prevent outside contaminants from coming in. It is a temporary measure to be used until the threat has passed or an evacuation can take place.
At Home:
Follow the instructions of first responders, close and lock windows and exterior doors, window shades, blinds and curtains. Turn off fans, heating and air conditioning systems and close fireplace dampers. Go to an interior room preferably above ground level and without windows. Bring all residents and pets into the room. Use duct tape and heavy plastic sheeting to seal doors and windows. Listen to radio for emergency information. Remain in sealed room until shelter-in-place is lifted or evacuation orders are issued.
At Work:
Follow the instructions of first responders. Close the business and lock doors and windows. Turn off fans, heating and air conditioning systems and close any vents to the outside. Move to an interior room, preferably windowless and above ground. Bring everyone into the room, including customers. No one should leave. Unless there is an imminent threat, people in the room should call someone they know to let them know where they are and that they are safe. Ideally, use a landline to make phone calls. Use duct tape and heavy plastic sheeting to seal doors and windows. Record the names and emergency contact information for everyone in the room. Listen to radio for emergency information. Remain in sealed room until shelter-in-place is lifted or instructed to evacuate.
At School:
Follow the instructions of first responders. Close the school.Instruct students, faculty and staff to come indoors. Visitors should be instructed to remain at the school. No one should leave. Close and lock exterior doors and windows. Qualified staff members should turn off fans, heating and air conditioning systems. Move everyone to an interior room, preferably windowless and above ground. Avoid overcrowding. Use multiple rooms as necessary. Use duct tape and heavy plastic sheeting to seal doors and windows. Write down the names of everyone in the room and report to the school's designated emergency contact person. Ideally, the school's public address system should be used to provide emergency information and rooms should have a land line for outside contacts during the emergency. If a land line is not available, students may use cell phones to contact a parent to let them know where they are and that they are safe. Remain in the room until school officials lift the shelter-in-place order or issue evacuation instructions.
In a Vehicle:
If close to home, work or public building, go immediately inside. If unable to shelter in a building, pull to the side of the road, preferably under a bridge or in a shady spot and stop the car. Turn off the car. Close windows and vents. If possible, seal heating and air conditioning vents with tape or plastic. Listen to radio for emergency information. Remain in place until shelter-in-place is lifted or instructed to evacuate.