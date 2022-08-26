Purchase Access

TOMBSTONE — Tombstone High School sports programs and clubs will benefit from an all-volunteer fundraiser.

Members of the Tombstone High School Booster Club organized a spaghetti dinner Friday evening with food prepared by THS culinary students, along with a live audition and line dancing.

