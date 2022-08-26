Tombstone High School culinary students, from right, Josh Asato, Joseph Valenzuela and Kiersten Schilling serve a spaghetti dinner Friday evening for a THS Booster Club fundraiser held in the high school cafeteria.
TOMBSTONE — Tombstone High School sports programs and clubs will benefit from an all-volunteer fundraiser.
Members of the Tombstone High School Booster Club organized a spaghetti dinner Friday evening with food prepared by THS culinary students, along with a live audition and line dancing.
“The dinner was a great success because our goal was to raise $2,500 and we actually raised $2,600,” said booster club president Clindy Asato. “We had 22 auction items that were donated by different businesses and we raised $1,900 on the auction alone.”
After paying the culinary students for food they purchased for the spaghetti dinner, enough dinner tickets were sold to bring the fundraiser’s total to $2,600.
Ninety spaghetti dinner tickets were sold.
Martial arts instructor Otto Ameperosa brought five of his students from Lee’s Karate and Cardio Kickboxing to demonstrate martial arts moves.
The line dancing was led by Ameperosa, Zumba gold instructor Deborah Aponte and Kristin Valenzuela, a parent of two THS students.
Todd Ryen, owner of COOL FM radio, videoed portions of the event, while Jeff Davenport of Cochise Broadcasting kept the crowd entertained as emcee and auctioneer.
“The culinary class did a great job with the food,” Asato said. “The spaghetti was delicious and they worked very hard all day preparing the meal and setting up the buffet. Along with the culinary class under the direction of Wendy West, I want to be sure to thank the students, donors, Jeff Davenport, Todd Ryen and all of the volunteers who helped make this fundraiser a success.”
West said that 10 students worked on the dinner throughout the day.
“The students made the sauce and garlic dots from scratch. My catering manager this year is Kiersten Schilling and she will be planning all of the catering events for the year. She is wonderful. Her job entails testing recipes, creating job sheets and coordinating the serving and flow of the kitchen for each event.”
Friday’s fundraiser represents a kickoff event for the 2022-23 year, and is the first time the booster club organized a line dance.
“It was a lot of fun, and I think we’ll try to have at least one a year,” Asato said."Everyone seemed to be having a good time. It was a great team effort with a lot of help from different people."