TOMBSTONE — Tombstone High School expects to be graduating 104 Yellow Jackets with the class of 2021 Thursday evening.
The commencement program on the high school football field starts at 7 p.m.
To help reduce traffic congestion in and out of the campus, the school district is running a shuttle. Those wishing to take advantage of the shuttle should look for a school bus parked behind the old Tombstone high school at Sixth and Allen streets. The shuttle starts at 5:30 p.m. and continues running until graduation begins.
While the school encourages guests to wear masks, they are optional. Seating on the field will be spaced three feet apart.
For the first time in the school’s history, there is a four-way tie for valedictorian. The top graduates include Kaya Foss, Justin Nass, Brandon Redenbo and Andrew Smith.
“All four are incredible, straight A students,” said Tombstone High School Principal David Thursby. “They all have very different personalities, which will come out through their speeches.”
Thursby noted that Tombstone graduates were awarded a combined $1.3 million in renewable scholarships.
“We have students going to colleges all over the state and country, some are going into the military, and others are going into the workforce. Regardless of their future plans, we’re proud of all our graduates, and wish them success.”