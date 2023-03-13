Multiple construction projects are underway at Tombstone High School, with funding coming from a variety of sources.
During a tour of the school prior to starting the March 8 board meeting, Tombstone Unified School District Superintendent Robert Devere took board members through the campus where he highlighted major projects and talked about what they bring to the students and programs.
Starting with construction of new baseball and softball fields, Devere said funding for the $1.7 million project came from capital money, grants and the sale of the former Tombstone High School building on Fremont Street.
KE&G Construction Inc. out of Sierra Vista was contracted to build the ball fields, a project that started in January and is expected to be completed around the end of March.
“KE&G installed the water lines and did the excavation work to get the land level for the fields,” Devere said. “They laid out the fields, brought in the top soil and special field dirt, they’re laying sod, planting grass, putting in the backstops and are doing all the fencing.”
The two ball fields will be ready for the 2024 season.
While the state School Facilities Board (SFB) paid for TUSD’s new high school back in the mid-2000s, the funding did not include athletic facilities. The current high school building opened in 2006 without football or baseball fields.
Thanks to the efforts of now-deceased football coach Mike Hayhurst, a football field was constructed with teams of volunteers and tax credit funding. The new football field opened a few years later.
Meanwhile, baseball is currently being played at the former high school field, and softball at Medovich field, a city-owned facility located near Walter J. Meyer School.
TUSD board members are pleased that Tombstone Yellow Jackets baseball and softball players will finally have their own ball fields.
“I’m really excited about getting the ball fields done,” said board member Randy Keeling. “It was 17 years ago that this campus opened. These are projects that were planned when the new high school was built, but we just didn’t have the funding until now.”
A newly completed 4,000-square-foot metal building constructed for agricultural education and welding classes was also part of Devere’s tour. The building features two 1,000-square-foot classrooms and a 2,000-square-foot lab that will be shared between the two programs.
Cost for the new AG building and equipment was $1.4 million, paid through Career and Technical Education District (CTED) funds as well as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) money, a COVID relief fund, Devere said.
ESSER Funds were designated to support K-12 schools in response to the COVID pandemic when statewide school closures happened. The federal funds are administered by the Arizona Department of Education.
Tombstone High School Principal David Thursby said there are a number of students who chose Tombstone for its agricultural education and welding classes, even though the school did not have dedicated classrooms for the two programs.
“The new AG building is a huge addition to the high school,” he said. “Now that the building is completed, we look forward to getting the classrooms set up so the students can start using the new facility.”
The only delay in allowing students to move into the new facility is that the fire alarm system to the new building needs to be tied into the alarm system of the existing high school building.
“Other than that, the building is completed," Devere said. "The fire alarm system is in process right now, and should be happening quickly."
The high school was experiencing flooding in the gymnasium and cafeteria areas, representing a $130,000 problem the SFB paid to resolve by installing five floor drains. As part of the tour, Devere showed board members where the new drains have been installed and noted that flooding no longer seems to be an issue.
The SFB is currently conducting an assessment to resolve a separate flooding problem outside of the school building, in an area where there are outdoor basketball courts.
“As part of this drainage project, all of the concrete may have to be removed,” Devere said of the basketball courts. “It appears that this area does not have the slope it needs for proper drainage, and architects are looking at ways of correcting that in the assessment."
In their initial appraisal, Devere said the architects felt the concrete slab needed to drop about four inches for appropriate slope and drainage.
“But because we’re still in the assessment process, we’re not sure how they’re going to design this,” Devere noted. “Once we hear from SFB, we’ll know more about the project and what it’s going to entail.”