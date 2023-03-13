Multiple construction projects are underway at Tombstone High School, with funding coming from a variety of sources.

During a tour of the school prior to starting the March 8 board meeting, Tombstone Unified School District Superintendent Robert Devere took board members through the campus, highlighted major projects and talked about what they bring to the students and programs.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?