TOMBSTONE — Tombstone Unified School District will be receiving an $850,000 Transportation Modernization Grant, awarded through A for Arizona, a nonprofit in Phoenix.
The grant will allow TUSD to bring high-tech hybrid vehicles to the district, increase student safety and help enhance learning time through Wi-Fi access as students travel to and from school.
“Our district was notified of the $850,000 award on Oct. 29, and we’re very excited about the improvements the funding will provide,” said Sarah Cox, TUSD grants coordinator, who holds a doctorate in organizational leadership.
During the grant proposal process, Cox reached out to a number of community partners and local law enforcement agencies to complete a risk management assessment.
“The assessment aided in forecasting possible situations that we could counter through transportation upgrades,” she said. “This helped us determine areas of need. Some of those included safety on buses and at bus stops, as well as improved communication with law enforcement, EMS and parents.”
It’s the district’s hope that the award will provide the seed funding TUSD needs to kickstart a list of upgrades around the district, thereby paving the way for improvements.
Through the grant funds, cameras will be mounted in all vehicles used to transport students, including fleet vehicles and buses.
“We’ve also selected certain bus stops that are either very remote or high activity and will be placing cameras at those stops,” Cox said. “Whetstone Fire Station, Coronado Elementary School and a stop near Calvary Chapel in Sierra Vista will have cameras installed.”
In addition, all three TUSD school campuses will have cameras, as well as other sites throughout Tombstone.
Every bus will have dual-band Wi-Fi, which operates off Verizon and T-Mobile to eliminate dead spots. The technology allows students to learn anywhere and complete homework on long commutes. Buses will also be equipped with new radio systems for improved communication.
Four Chrysler Pacifica hybrid minivans will be added to the district’s fleet for transporting smaller groups of students.
“We’ll also be receiving dual charging stations at all three school sites and the district office,” Cox said. “This will make the district one of a few locations in Cochise County with charging stations.”
The grant, Cox said, will deliver a wide range of transportation solutions that fill student-focused needs.
“The main reason for choosing this grant is our students,” Cox said. “Our focus is optimizing student achievement and student safety.”
Once upgrades are in place, the district will monitor such trends as cost savings, increased student attendance, improved assignment completion, student achievement and public safety response times.
“We’re grateful for the opportunity to be able to offer these upgrades for our students," Cox said. "We learned so much over the last couple of years from the pandemic, specifically when it comes to education.”
Finding ways for students to have access to the technology they need for success in school can be challenging at times, especially for students living in remote areas, Cox noted.
“The grant is going to help us bridge that gap," she said. "It’s super exciting for our district.”
About Sarah Cox
Cox started working for Tombstone Unified School District in 2016 as a middle and high school teacher.
She is a 1995 Tombstone High School graduate.
While at THS, she played girls’ basketball and was a member of the team that won the 1994 state championship.
From high school, Cox attended Phoenix College on a basketball scholarship. She then transferred to King University in Tennessee where she earned a bachelors in Spanish and a masters in education. She taught school in Bristol, Virginia.
After returning to Arizona, Cox attended Grand Canyon University, where she earned her doctorate in organizational leadership with an emphasis in K-12 education.
“I really enjoy being back in this area,” she said. “I love working for Tombstone School District and want our students to be excited about graduating from Tombstone High School.”
About the grant
The Arizona Transportation Modernization Grants Program was established as part of the fiscal year 2022 budget by the Arizona Legislature. The grant program, administered through the A for Arizona Expansion & Innovation Fund, supports locally driven solutions to provide reliable, safe transportation access for students who attend a district school through open enrollment or attend a public charter school.
Since its launch, A for Arizona has awarded more than $20 million in seed funding though its Expansion & Innovation Fund.