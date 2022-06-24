SIERRA VISTA — In a novel approach many school districts around the country are switching to in the wake of rising health care costs, the Sierra Vista Unified School District’s governing board appointed five residents to serve on the district’s newly formed self-insured board of trustees at a special meeting June 23.
It’s a move that could potentially save the district a significant amount of money toward providing the district’s employees with a more-tailored, overall health care package.
The five new appointees, who include a school board member, a district employee and three community members, are Kimberly Robinson for a 2-year term, district Chief Financial Officer Ken McGovern for a 4-year term, and Eric Petermann, Michel Cotton and Barbara Williams, whose terms will be decided at a later date.
How it works
Though the idea of a self-funded health plan is a fresh approach in providing better health insurance coverage for SVUSD’s employees, it’s not a new one.
Since self-funded or self-insured plans are more flexible than traditional ones, a school district can create its own health care plan by basically “picking and choosing” different slices of health coverages and adding them into the overall package to better serve its employees’ needs.
“Before (with traditional health plans) it was on a ‘take-it-or-leave-it' basis,” said McGovern. “Now we can tailor-make our own plan. If we don’t like the prescription drug portion of the plan, for example, we can change it and add one we feel is better. If we want to put in a wellness portion, we can add that as well.”
Additionally, a self-insured health plan also reduces claims, premium expenses and costs factored into third party claims, including policy overheads, assumption of risk and underwriting profit since it’s managed and administered by the district’s trustee board, which purchases insurance policies.
That translates into saving the district some serious money.
“It’s been a lot of work with the district hiring a consultant to research the viability of a self-insured health plan for us,” said McGovernm who initiated the process in November before presenting it to the governing board in late January. “We’re very excited about moving forward with this.”
In the last several years, school districts — including the Scottsdale Unified School District governing board — established a revised self-insurance trust board in accordance with Arizona revised statutes. Like SVUSD’s appointed trustee board, it provides for the establishment of a self-insured program administered by a board of trustees to cover property insurance, liability insurance, worker’s compensation insurance as well as employee medical, dental, disability and/or life insurance programs.
In Southern California, the Simi Valley Unified School District board of trustees unanimously voted last year to switch health plan coverage from the state’s retirement fund to a self-insured plan, a move that could save the district around $500,000.
District officials there said the decision for the switch was due largely to a 23% increase in the cost of the district's Anthem Blue Cross PPO health plans.