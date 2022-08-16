For the first time in its 100-year history, Tombstone Unified School District has an actual governing board room.

The space is part of a newly renovated district office housed in the John L. Wyatt building, a former TUSD middle school. The John L. Wyatt property now holds administrative offices, a conference room, accounts payable and business manager offices, transportation and IT department offices and a bus barn.

“We’re so excited about having a board room, storage space and a real reception area,” laughed Kathy Lopez, superintendent and governing board executive assistant.

“This is such an improvement for us. The renovation turned out beautifully and we can now put our name in the hat to host county-wide activities.”

Prior to moving into the new location, the district office shared a space at Walter J. Meyer (elementary) School. As the school’s enrollment started growing in recent years, the library was divided to make way for a badly needed classroom.

“With the district office moved out of Walter J. Meyer, we’ll be able to use the additional space for more classrooms and the library can return to full capacity,” said TUSD Superintendent Robert Devere. “This is a win-win for the entire school district, and we’re very pleased with how it turned out.”

For the past several years, TUSD governing board meetings bounced between the Huachuca City School library and a common area at Tombstone High School.

Meeting locations alternated from one month to the next out of fairness to board members, teachers and support staff. Despite the new board room, it’s unclear whether the district will hold future governing board meetings in that location every month, or continue to hold some meetings in Huachuca City. It’s a decision that could come down to a board vote, said Lopez, who noted that some board members live in Huachuca City and Whetstone, while others live in Tombstone.

The new district office, located at 811 E. Fremont St. nextdoor to the historic old high school, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“The John L. Wyatt building represents Tombstone School District’s first school,” Lopez said. “It was built prior to the old high school, which was completed in 1922.”

Design for the newly renovated 3,800 square-foot district office was by EMC2 Architects out of Mesa.

“One of the things that I wanted here was the feel of a professional office, not a series of chopped up classrooms like we were dealing with before,” Devere said. “We were able to accomplish that. Once we’re completely moved in, this is going to be so much better for our entire staff.”