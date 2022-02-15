HUACHUCA CITY — Arizona schools are awaiting action by the Legislature to prevent them from being hit with a $1.2 billion budget cut.
Some progress was made Tuesday as the state House voted 45-14 Tuesday to waive the expenditure cap.
Tombstone Unified School District Superintendent Robert Devere talked about the Aggregate Expenditure Limit bill in his report to the district’s board members at a recent meeting, where he stated that raising the expenditure limit allows schools to use funding already allocated to them.
“Without this legislative action, our district will lose nearly $1.2 million dollars,” Devere said. “TUSD has maintained a healthy carryover that may get us through this year but without raising the expenditure, next year the district could be experiencing some devastating cuts.
“I’ve spoken to other superintendents in the county and state, and some are coming up with creative plans to get them through this,” Devere said, noting that TUSD would be tapping into $700,000 in carryover funds.
“We’re in better shape than some districts,” Devere said.
Some actions that districts could be taking include dismissing school in April, turning to rolling staff furloughs or going fully remote.
“These are huge, huge issues. Schools cannot continue to function like this,” Devere said of the cuts, which equate to about a 16% funding loss to school districts.
In his districtwide update, Devere touched on construction projects across the district, reporting that construction at the John L. Wyatt building and Tombstone High School agriculture/welding building are moving along well.
“These two projects are not SFB (School Facilities Board) funded projects,” Devere said, unlike other projects across the district.
Devere reported that the district had been collecting bids for roofing projects at Walter J. Meyer School’s gym and library, and was in the design phase of the school’s cafeteria and main building. Walter J. Meyer and Huachuca City schools will be receiving new gym floors.
The old Tombstone High School building on Fremont Street is still for sale. It was placed on the market in 2006 when the new high school opened.
Concerned about the building’s deterioration after sitting empty for 16 years, Devere is recommending the district place the school’s sale on the agenda as a board item to discuss lowering the asking price, which is about $800,000.
With concerns about student vaping and the potential health risks, principals at all three of the district’s school sites have held meetings with parents and staff to address the issue. About two-thirds of parents and staff are in favor of strong disciplinary action when students are caught vaping or using tobacco at school, with long-term suspensions as one of the options.
“The school board is considering tough consequences when students are caught vaping, smoking, drinking or with any illegal drugs on our campuses,” School Board President Randy Keeling said.
There will be more discussions about disciplinary action the school district intends to take in future board meetings.
The school district now has Narcan (naloxone) on site at all three of its campuses because of the rising number of fentanyl-related overdoses among young people. Devere pushed for the district to start stocking Narcan, an opioid receptor that reverses or blocks the effects of opioids and, when administered quickly, saves lives.
“Keeping Narcan on hand is critical when it comes to protecting kids because black market vapes are often laced with dangerous opioids that are not distinguishable,” Keeling said.
Members of the district’s staff have trained in how to administer Narcan, which is a safe medication widely used by emergency medical personnel and other first responders.
Vaping was placed on the district’s agenda in a January board meeting by Devere because of its prevalence on campuses throughout the county.
The next TUSD board meeting is 5:30 p.m. March 9 at Tombstone High School, 1211 N. Yellow Jacket Way, just east of U.S Route 80.