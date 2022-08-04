Tombstone Unified School District Superintendent Robert Devere is responding to concerns about how meals are provided to students at the high school.
In a message to Herald/Review Publisher Jennifer Sorenson, a member of the public accused Tombstone High School of refusing to provide breakfasts and lunches to students who didn’t have the money to pay for them. He claimed that students who did not have reduced and free lunch information filled out, or the money to pay for their food, went home hungry on Monday.
The person claimed that he fed several THS students after they came home from school with nothing to eat.
“They were turned away and told to ‘go find money for lunch.’ They’re not allowed to leave campus to go get food, so they were forced to stay there all day hungry … ,” he said.
After contacting Devere about these concerns, the superintendent said that all students who request a breakfast and lunch are provided with meals — regardless of their ability to pay — through the entire first week of school. After the first week, students are allowed to charge three meals. Students who use the three-meal allocation but do not have money after that are provided alternative meals.
“We never refuse to feed students,” Devere said, adding that he would like to know which students are claiming they were turned away. “As soon as I heard these claims, I spoke to our food service staff about the situation. Our employees know the district’s policies and no one seems to know where this misinformation is coming from. Again, all students are provided with meals, even if they don’t have money to pay for them.”