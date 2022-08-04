Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Tombstone Unified School District Superintendent Robert Devere is responding to concerns about how meals are provided to students at the high school.

In a message to Herald/Review Publisher Jennifer Sorenson, a member of the public accused Tombstone High School of refusing to provide breakfasts and lunches to students who didn’t have the money to pay for them. He claimed that students who did not have reduced and free lunch information filled out, or the money to pay for their food, went home hungry on Monday.

Tags