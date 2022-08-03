Tombstone Unified School District reported a smooth first day of school Monday, with buses arriving on schedule and students starting classes without any problems.
“We had a great first day of school on all three campuses,” TUSD Superintendent Robert Devere said Monday. “I visited every classroom across the district, and I’m very pleased with how smoothly things are going. Students and staff are excited about being back in school, we’re completely staffed, buses ran on time and we had just an all around good first day.”
At Walter J. Meyer School kids stepped off buses onto a red carpet to cheering parents and staff, Devere said.
“It was a wonderful red carpet event and a very welcoming experience for the kids,” he added.
Devere also mentioned new interactive smart boards in every classroom throughout the school district, an addition that he said students and staff are excited about using.
There are 165 kids enrolled at Walter J. Meyer School, 275 at Huachuca City School and about 463 students at Tombstone High School for a district-wide enrollment of 903. It’s not unusual for those enrollment numbers to change slightly after school is underway.
“With 275 students, we’re pretty close to last year’s enrollment,” Huachuca City School Principal Kevin Beaman said. “Everything is going well so far. The students are happy to be back at school, we have eight new teachers and one new paraprofessional, and we’re looking forward to a great 2022-2023 school year.”
The school held a “meet the teacher” night on Friday which was well attended, Beaman added.
“Parents and students were able to meet teachers, see where their classrooms are and get reacquainted with the school. It was held on the same evening as the Back to School Fair and National Night Out, events that are organized by the town of Huachuca City, so we had a lot of parents and kids on campus for our meet and greet event.”
At Tombstone High School, Assistant Principal Brian Miller also reported a smooth first day.
“On Friday we had an orientation for freshmen and new students and their parents,” Miller said. “They were able to meet their teachers, tour the high school and see where their classes are, which is a great way to ease into a new school. We had a good start to the new school year.”
High school Principal David Thursby spoke of new hires and steps the school is taking to help get everyone acclimated to high school.
“There are always a few challenges on the first day of school, but I felt we had a good first day,” he said.
“We have seven new professional staff members: an art teacher, woodshop, two math, an English and a science teacher and a new counselor,” he said. We also have two former paraprofessionals that will be teaching this year — one is teaching English and the other is teaching a PE (physical education) class.”
The school’s freshman and new student orientation, held Friday morning, gave students and parents an overview of the high school's expectations and rules. They also were introduced to staff and the students given an abbreviated schedule.
“The parents and students used the schedule to go into classrooms together,” Thursby said. “It helped set their minds at ease knowing that this is a safe place for students to learn and grow academically. They also learned about the different activities on campus, which included sports programs, CTE (career and technical education) classes and clubs that are offered.”
One of the orientation highlights included an anti-fashion show, where student council members modeled clothing that are not allowed to wear on campus.
“Parents asked a lot of really good questions. Everyone was treated to lunch, students were given their schedules, and overall, it was a very good orientation. It’s a proactive way to help put the new students’ minds at ease when they arrive at school on the first day.”