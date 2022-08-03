Purchase Access

Tombstone Unified School District reported a smooth first day of school Monday, with buses arriving on schedule and students starting classes without any problems.

“We had a great first day of school on all three campuses,” TUSD Superintendent Robert Devere said Monday. “I visited every classroom across the district, and I’m very pleased with how smoothly things are going. Students and staff are excited about being back in school, we’re completely staffed, buses ran on time and we had just an all around good first day.”

