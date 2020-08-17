TOMBSTONE — Standing in a line of masked fellow-students, all waiting for temperature checks, Hannah Humphrey admitted to being both “excited and nervous” about starting school.
“It’s my first day of high school, and the first time I’ve had to wear a mask to classes,” the Tombstone High School freshman said. “I’m excited about starting high school, but this isn’t exactly what I expected my first day to look like."
Her brother, Nathan Humphrey, a 10th-grader, agreed.
“Everything is different this year, but it’s good to finally be back in school,” he said. “Five months was a long time to be away from our teachers and friends.”
With a 4-1 vote, the Tombstone Unified School District Governing Board approved the start of on-site classes at its three campuses during a regularly scheduled Aug. 12 board meeting.
As of Monday, it’s estimated that over 50 percent of the district’s students started in-person classes, while others are going with either hybrid or remote-only options.
“All things considered we’re off to a good start today (Monday),” said Tombstone High School Principal David Thursby, who was busy greeting students while taking temperatures as they filed onto campus.
“Our goal for the students is two-fold," Thursby said. "It’s to provide them with a quality education while keeping them as safe as possible. The students know we need their cooperation when it comes to wearing face masks properly and paying attention to social distancing."
"So far, everyone I’ve spoken to seems happy to be back in school and students are doing a pretty good job of cooperating with the new guidelines," he added.
All three TUSD schools have multiple hand sanitizing stations scattered throughout the campuses for students and staff, Thursby said.
“I’m absolutely looking forward to high school,” said Jenna Cohen, a freshman. “Going five months with nothing to do because COVID had everything shut down was really boring. I’m glad to be back in school where I can see my friends again and start classes.”
For school counselor Tom McGoldrick, Monday marked his first day at Tombstone High.
“This is day one at a new school, but I have 34-years experience as a teacher, counselor and coach,” he said. “We want to make sure everyone is staying safe by following the recommendations. Our first day seems to be going well so far.”
Meanwhile, it was a similar scene at the Huachuca City School campus where masked teachers and staff greeted the elementary and middle-school students with temperature checks and helped them find classrooms.
Wide-eyed kindergarteners in Shelby Maroney’s class sat quietly in strategically spaced desks as Maroney talked to the youngsters about taking face-mask breaks and following basic rules.
HCS Principal Kevin Beaman visited each classroom where he welcomed returning students and introduced himself to new members of the campus.
Assistant Principal Jeanette Paz also made rounds to different classrooms.
“I’m so happy to be back at school with the kids,” she said. “I was very pleased the school board voted to start classes. These kids need to be in school.”
At Walter J. Meyer School, TUSD’s kindergarten through eighth-grade campus in Tombstone, Principal Scot Roppe also reported a smooth first day.
“Students were very good about wearing their masks and pretty good about social distancing, so we’re very pleased with our first day,” he said.
"Along with the face masks and distancing guidelines, we’re sanitizing rooms between classes and during lunch, and are also sanitizing our playground equipment after usages,” the principal added.
“We’ve distanced our cafeteria seating and that seems to be going really well. Overall it’s been a good first day of school.”