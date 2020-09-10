TOMBSTONE — At Wednesday’s Tombstone Unified School District Governing Board meeting, administrators continue reporting a smooth start to the school year, along with good news about state funding that will pay for projects at two of the district's campuses.
“We’ve been back in school for about four weeks now, and I think things are off to a pretty good start,” Tombstone High School Principal David Thursby said. “Students are settling back into routines after being out of school for so long. I’m very thankful for the attitude of our students, and parents have been very supportive.”
Sports teams are out practicing, said Thursby, who noted it’s good to see the athletes preparing for upcoming sports events again.
“This year, we’ve taken an all hands-on-deck approach to how we’re handling school,” Thursby added. “We start first thing every morning by taking temperatures of every student, and everyone wears masks.”
From teachers, to support staff, maintenance personnel and custodians, Thursby said he is “very thankful to all district staff for their hard work.”
In his report to the board, Huachuca City School Principal Kevin Beaman talked about an increase in kindergarten enrollment from the start of the year.
“We had 15 kids to start, and that number has now risen to 31,” he reported, noting that the lower-than-usual number of kindergarten children has been attributed to COVID.
Beaman thanked the Tombstone Marshal’s office and Walmart for donations of school supplies and backpacks. Huachuca City School did not hold a “Stuff the Bus” event this year as in the past, but through those donations the school has 40 backpacks and miscellaneous supplies to distribute to students that need them.
Floor tiles in one area of the HCS gym have lifted and will need to be replaced. Meanwhile, the affected area has been roped off to prevent students from accessing that section of the gym. Beaman said he is in the process of contacting flooring companies to get the tiles replaced, with a goal of completing the project in time for the start of the basketball season on Oct. 19.
During the summer months, the inside of the gym was painted and received new mats and weight lifting equipment.
“It looks so much better, just a huge improvement,” Beaman said. “Our maintenance employee Richard Paul is in the process of assembling the new weight lifting equipment. It should be done in about three days, so things are shaping up in the gym.”
Superintendent Robert Devere spoke of School Facilities Board funding the school district will be receiving for HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems gymnasiums at Huachuca City and Tombstone High schools, replacing the evaporative coolers currently in use. Total cost for both projects is estimated at $350,000 and will be presented to the SFB at its October meeting for final approval, Devere said.
A second SFB-funded project will bring HCS in compliance with Americans with the Disabilities Act through multiple upgrades across the campus. The proposal is currently going through a bidding process, Devere said.
“The School Facilities Board has already funded the project’s assessment, architect, and procurement.” Devere said. “Once the bidding process is completed, the bid will go before SFB for construction funding, which is the final phase.”
Overall, since reopening the school campus to in-person learning on Aug. 17, things are going fairly well, Devere said. With about 40 percent of the students working remotely, he admitted there have been a few technological kinks along the way, but the district has been working to get them worked out.
Under new business, the board approved sending the JROTC and one instructor to Camp Bullis, Texas from Oct. 1-4 for an orienteering meet, pending COVID restrictions.
Also in new business, Devere provided his 2020-2021 school year goals, which earned board approval.
In his concluding remarks, board President Mike Hayhurst praised the school district administrative team, teachers, staff and students for how well TUSD eased into the new school year, despite challenges posed by COVID.
“I’m just amazed by how the administration, staff, teachers and everybody have taken this challenging situation and have done so well in pulling everything off,” he said. “It’s a credit to every one of you in here, all of our teachers and students. I’m just very proud of all of you. I think we stand out among other districts.”
The next TUSD board meeting is 5:30 p.m., Oct. 14, at the Huachuca City School library.