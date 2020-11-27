TOMBSTONE — Robert Devere, superintendent of Tombstone Unified School District, is among 25 superintendents from across the country being recognized for completing the American Association of School Administrators (AASA) National Superintendent Certification program.
Administered by the Association as a collaborative effort with AASA state affiliates, the National School Boards Association and business and corporate leaders, the program provides superintendents opportunities to work with like-minded peers from across the country, Devere said. The master teachers, guest instructors and program mentors have experience as sitting superintendents with demonstrable track records of success.
“The ASA Superintendent Certification program is one of the best professional development experiences I’ve ever had as an educator,” Devere said. “The association only accepts 25 applicants per cohort from around the country, and my group represented the fifth cohort. This is a two-year program that we do remotely, with the exception of four on-site sessions.”
Devere was accepted into the program in November 2018 and attended his first on-site session in February 2019 in Los Angeles. That was followed by a session in July 2019 in Chicago.
“In February 2020 we met in San Diego, and were supposed to return to Chicago in July of 2020, but that session was canceled because of COVID,” Devere said.
When he was first invited to apply for the program, Devere said he approached the TUSD school board about the certification for feedback on how they felt about his participation.
“They thought it sounded like a great opportunity, and completely supported me,” Devere said. “I wasn’t sure I would even get accepted because a very competitive field of superintendents apply for the opportunity to participate.”
Each training session had its own agenda that focused on the technicalities of running a school district.
“We discussed everything from business and finance to board and community relations, to marketing and promoting a district, and how to work within state and federal guidelines. Those are just a few examples of the topics of focus,” Devere said.
Along with a tremendous amount of reading, each participant had a capstone project they reported on. For his project, Devere developed a school district strategic plan.
“It’s the plan I presented to the TUSD board in a recent meeting, and it received board approval,” he said.
“I thought this was an excellent program. It’s the best training I’ve ever had for my job. One of the biggest things that I got out of this, is that all of our teachers and mentors are experienced, active superintendents,” Devere recalled while summarizing the experience. “Our lead was Steve Murley, a superintendent out of Iowa City, Iowa who accepted a position in Green Bay, Wisconsin during the summer. My mentor was Gladys Cruz, a superintendent from the state of New York.”
The program assigns six mentors to work with 25 participants.
“Everything we did was very specific to running a school district, led by a group of experienced superintendents. They are from all over the country and represent a wide range of schools. I thought that I would be from the smallest school district, but there were superintendents from districts smaller than Tombstone,” said Devere, while adding the following endorsement.
“As the nation works to strengthen our public schools, I would highly encourage superintendents from across my state and the country to enroll in this outstanding program. It’s an amazing professional learning opportunity.”
About AASA
Founded in 1865, AASA is the professional organization for more than 13,000 educational leaders in the United States and throughout the world, according to the association’s website. It’s mission is to support and develop effective school system leaders who are dedicated to equitable access students.
For information, visit: www.aasa.org