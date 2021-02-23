The University South Foundation Inc. (USF) has opened their annual scholarship application process for University of Arizona students who are enrolled or will be enrolled at the University of Arizona Sierra Vista and Douglas centers. Applications are also available for the College of Applied Science and Technology students who reside in Cochise County.
The University South Foundation has awarded over $610,000 in scholarships since 2011. These scholarships offer residents within our communities the financial strength to achieve their higher educational goals and provide a workforce for the future of our communities. This year the Foundation has committed to awarding $50,000 in scholarships before the fall 2021 semester begins.
To raise funds for University of Arizona scholarships in our communities, three annual fundraisers have historically been hosted by USF. Due to COVID-19, fundraising efforts for 2021 continue to be adjusted. Potential sponsors are encouraged to contact the Foundation about the 5th Annual "Golfing Fore" Cyber Scholarships Tournament in May to support students in the Cyber Program at University of Arizona’s College of Applied Science and Technology.
EDUCATION UNIDOS intends to host a Virtual Wine Tasting event, and if the circumstances allow, DINE UNDER the STARS will celebrate its 20th year on the lawn at the University of Arizona Sierra Vista campus this fall. Event Sponsors and Scholarship Sponsors contribute to scholarships through USF as a way of ‘giving back’ to their community. For more information on how to support these scholarships, contact USF by emailing grindew@arizona.edu.
Scholarship applications for Merit and Need Based scholarships, Military scholarships, Cyber Operation scholarships, Education Unidos scholarships, the Besselman Memorial Scholarship, and the Patterson Memorial scholarships are now open. University of Arizona Students can apply at www.universitysouthfoundation.com/usfscholarships. Deadline for all applications is June 18, 2021. For more information contact the USF office 458-8278 ext 2129 or contact your University of Arizona Advisor.
