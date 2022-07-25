Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

SIERRA VISTA — Beginning next Wednesday morning, don’t be surprised to see more congestion filling up on Sierra Vista's streets.

That’s because Aug. 4 marks the first day of the new school year for the Sierra Vista Unified School District, and about 4,800 students from eight different schools head back to classes either by car, bicycle, or walking. 

Tags