SIERRA VISTA — Beginning next Wednesday morning, don’t be surprised to see more congestion filling up on Sierra Vista's streets.
That’s because Aug. 4 marks the first day of the new school year for the Sierra Vista Unified School District, and about 4,800 students from eight different schools head back to classes either by car, bicycle, or walking.
With 15 elementary school bus routes — along with the high school and 14 middle school bus routes — it means it’s time to slow down and be extra cautious behind the wheel. Three charter schools also begin classes about the same time as the district's schools as well.
It’s especially not the time to get irritated over slower-moving traffic and streets filled with more bicyclists.
With approximately 24 school buses regularly slowing down to pick up students, teenagers riding bicycles hurrying to get to classes before the morning bell rings and parents dropping their children off before work, Sierra Vista is going to have a much busier morning pace than it did for the last couple of months.
And that translates into one important fact: Drivers need to slow down and pay more attention now, especially before and after school.
If you're dropping off students at school
It’s going to be extremely hectic during the first week or so no matter what school you’re dropping students off at, whether it’s Buena High, Joyce Clark Elementary or any of the district's six elementary schools.
• Don't double park when dropping kids off in designated school zones; it blocks visibility for other children and vehicles and creates a potentially dangerous situation.
• Try not to pick up or drop off children across the street from the school; it adds another layer of congestion when they have to cross the street.
• Consider carpooling; it reduces the number of vehicles coming to school.
Sharing the road with students
According to the National Safety Council (NSC), the majority of children who die in bus-related incidents are 4 to 7 years old, and they're walking. They are hit by a bus, or by a motorist illegally passing a stopped bus. A few precautions go a long way toward keeping children safe:
• Don't block crosswalks when stopped at a red light, or waiting to make a turn. It forces pedestrians to go around you and could potentially put them in the path of moving traffic.
• When flashers are blinking in a designated school zone, stop and yield to those crossing the crosswalk or intersection.
• Always stop for a school patrol officer or crossing guard holding up a stop sign.
• Take a little extra time to watch for children in school zones, near playgrounds and parks and in residential areas close to schools.
• Don't pass a vehicle stopped for pedestrians; it’s a guarantee recipe for disaster.
Sharing the road with school buses
• If you're driving behind a bus, allow a greater following distance than if you were driving behind a car; you’ll have more time to stop when the yellow lights start flashing. Remember: It is illegal to pass a school bus stopped to load or unload children.
• Never pass a school bus from behind, or from either direction if you're on an undivided road, and it's stopped to pick up or drop off children.
• If yellow or red lights on a school bus are flashing and the stop arm is extended, you have to stop.
• The area 10 feet around a school bus is the most dangerous for children; stop far enough back so they can safely enter and exit the bus.
• Be super-alert; children’s movements are often unpredictable, and they tend to ignore hazards and take risks.
Understand flashing lights on school buses
• Yellow flashing lights on a school bus mean slow down because the bus is preparing to stop. Most likely, students waiting to get on the bus, or parents waiting nearby to pick them up.
• Red flashing lights mean stop and wait at least 20 feet behind the bus because children are getting on or off the school bus. Stay stopped until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop-arm is withdrawn, and the bus begins moving.
• Even when lights aren’t flashing, watch for children, particularly in the morning or mid-afternoon, around school arrival and dismissal times. Be alert when backing out of a driveway, driving through a neighborhood, school zone or bus stop.
Sharing the road with bicyclists
Children riding bikes create special problems for drivers because usually they are not able to properly determine traffic conditions, and they are sometimes difficult to see. The most common cause of collision is a driver turning left in front of a bicyclist. The NSC recommends the following:
• When passing a bicyclist, proceed in the same direction slowly, and leave three feet between your car and the cyclist.
• When turning left and a bicyclist is approaching in the opposite direction, wait for the rider to pass.
• If you're turning right and a bicyclist is approaching from behind on the right, let the rider go through the intersection first; always use your turn signals.
• Watch for bike riders turning in front of you without looking or signaling; children especially have a tendency to do this.
• Be extra vigilant in school zones and residential neighborhoods.
• Watch for bikes coming from driveways or behind parked cars
• Check side mirrors before opening your door.