Marcus Barba, the 2021 Willcox High School salutatorian, is definitely thankful for all the experiences and activities from his high school years.
Marcus did not take his high school years lightly but challenged himself both academically and athletically to be the best that he could be.
He was a member of the Math Club, the Science Club, the National Honor Society, the Future Farmers of America, the W Club, and he participated in the Space Settlement Design Competition. His senior year he served as the president of the Student Council. As the student council president, Marcus was responsible for organizing many school events including two blood drives – one on campus and one off campus.
He competed in football for three years as a center; track and field for one year in the shot put, discus, and javelin; and in tennis for four years – making the state tennis semifinals as a team this season and into the first round of state in the individual competition.
Marcus believes that being active in school helps students achieve their goals.
“School is our support system when we’re there," he says. "Our teachers work hard to help us succeed, they support us, and they are always very understanding.” He also believes that time management, hard work, and study-study-study are key factors in doing well in school.
In addition to the support he sees in the Willcox High School staff, Marcus is also thankful for the encouragement of his parents, Daniel and Tina Barba. “My mom is definitely my No. 1 supporter. She is always there for me. She came to all my tennis matches, encouraging me and cheering me on. I wouldn’t trade my family for the world.”
Marcus has an older sister Danielle who is a Willcox alumni.
Tina is proud of her son’s many accomplishments.
“Marcus is very competitive so we knew he always had it in him to achieve his goals; he would always work hard on his academics. He is also very compassionate, always thinking of others before himself. We’ll definitely miss him when he goes to NAU. He has brought so much joy to our family.”
After graduation, Marcus will be attending Northern Arizona University to study geology for a future career with earth or mining exploration.