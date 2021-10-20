WILLCOX — Willcox High School chemistry teacher Ty White has definitely been experiencing award-winning years.
Since 2020, White has received local, state and regional awards that include the Southeast Arizona branch of the American Chemical Society 2020 Chemistry Teacher of the Year, the Rocky Mountain Region of the American Chemical Society 2020 Chemistry Teacher of the Year and the Cochise County Rural Teacher of the Year. He also earned the University of Arizona College of Education Noyce Borderlands Master Teacher Fellow.
Most recently, White was honored as the Arizona Rural Schools Association Teacher of the Year.
“I was thrilled and humbled to win this award,” he said. “Many outstanding and accomplished teachers were being recognized for their achievements. This is a huge honor. I hope to be able to use this platform to help represent the needs of rural teachers and give a voice to our statewide communities.”
A dedicated educator, White not only teaches chemistry, he is the high school’s academic team sponsor, the Science Club sponsor — that includes the Space Settlement Design Competition his students and their combined international teams have won twice — and the GATE Club sponsor.
Additionally, he has also been a mentor for numerous students working on science research projects. Five of his former students have earned their way to the International Science and Engineering Fair.
The Willcox schools are proud of their educators for the hours of hard work and dedication they put in serving the school community. The respect they receive from local, state, and national organizations in the form of awards shows how much their commitment has impacted, not only the school, but those beyond their school community.
“Mr. White is very deserving of all of the recognition that he’s receiving,” Willcox High School principal Tammy Hall said. “He spends a lot of time outside of regular school hours to help students out, whether it’s helping them with concepts covered in class, getting ready for tests, organizing clubs and trips or finding new challenges for his students to conquer — he’s up for anything. He’s also been a vital part of partnering with various local and out-of-town businesses and sharing those resources with our staff and students. Mr. White is a team player that only wants the best for all of our Willcox Unified Schools’ students — he’s a great example for our ‘We Are Willcox’ motto.”
Cochise County Superintendent of Schools Jacqui Clay echoed Hall’s sentiments.
”Ty White has always been dedicated to his students and his community,” she said. “Ty is an upcoming leader whose passion is to live to his potential and inspire others to do the same. We are blessed to have him teaching and leading in Cochise County.”
Those closest to Ty are well aware of the time he puts in working with Willcox High School students. His wife, Lori, a third-grade teacher at Cochise Elementary School, understands the important role educators play in the lives of their students and the hours they put in outside of school days.
“Ty puts in so many unseen hours helping his kids,” Lori said. “He always seems to bring out the best in all of his students. Arya (their daughter) and I have been able to experience many of his adventures, accomplishments and awards. I’m really proud of him and all the work he puts in — he definitely makes a difference.”
Arya, a second grader at Cochise Elementary, was able to attend the state award ceremony in Flagstaff with her parents. She was excited when her father’s name was announced as the winner.
“I’m really proud of my daddy,” Arya said. “He won the award and went on the stage and got the prize. I always get to meet new people when I’m with my mom and dad.”
The announcement that White received the Arizona Rural Teacher of the Year award came shortly before he was recognized by the Herald/Review as its 2021 “Best of Willcox” best educator.
“I’m very flattered to have been nominated and grateful to receive this award,” he said.