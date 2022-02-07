WILLCOX — The Willcox United School District may have to slash its budget by more than $1 million if the Arizona State legislature does not act to adjust an antiquated spending law, WUSD superintendent Kevin Davis told the school board at its most recent meeting.
Currently, the state budget has the money available for the schools, but because of the aggregate expenditure limit school districts across Arizona cannot access the funds unless the House acts. The deadline to act is March 1, and will require a two-thirds majority vote.
“If they don’t make that change, it will be tragic for the school,” Davis said.
Another law being considered, according to Davis, will have the WUSD reviewing every book that goes into the community’s schools.
House Bill 2439, proposed by Beverly Pingerelli, R-Peoria of District 21, would require all books to go through a time of public display for parental review, before going to school boards for approval.
“Right now the way it is written it would require that the school board, after public display, would approve all books in the school,” Davis said. “So not just curriculum like we talked about last time, it would be everything we have (including what’s in the libraries) ... I don’t know how we would manage that.”
Also, Davis said, schools do not have to take any action concerning COVID vaccines at this time, “according to the law as it’s currently written.”
The school board heard a comment from a parent of a WUSD student who is concerned for the safety of her daughter while the first-grader rides the bus to and from school. She said her daughter and some of the other younger students are being bullied by the older children. In addition, she said, one of the middle schoolers whom she did not name is bringing sharp instruments, including switchblades, onto the bus, and the bus driver cannot possibly watch the riders and the road at the same time. She would like cameras to be installed on the bus.
The parent is not identified because the Herald/Review has a policy of not naming individuals when there’s bullying.
“I’m trying to figure out how we can assist the school in receiving the surveillance for the cameras on the buses,” she said. “I do know that the student in question is a violent student with sharp objects. My fear is that other students are going to, in turn, start doing the same thing, picking up on habits from other kids and their peers.”
In other business:
- Several hires, pending background checks and fingerprinting, have been approved for the fiscal year 2021-22. The positions include Gabriela Bustamante-Moran, procurement/food service; Ruby Bustamante-Moran, paraprofessional; Andrea Avalos, education support special education paraprofessional transfer from Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports paraprofessional; Kattie Shull, substitute teacher; Nancy Lopez-Rodriguez and Ruby Bustamante, bus aides; and Mirna Garcia, English language learner and migrant afterschool tutor.
- The school board approved a new copier lease agreement with Wells Fargo Leasing and Digital Imaging.
- The school will change banks from PNC to Western Bank. Credit cards and other services will now go through Western Bank.
- The next school board meeting will take place March 1.