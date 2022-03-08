WILLCOX—Classroom spending has gone up again in Willcox, according to an annual report by the office of the Arizona Auditor General. Willcox United School District spends the majority of its monies in the classroom, the WUSD board of education learned during a short presentation at its monthly meeting last Tuesday.
“Our classroom spending has gone up every year that I can remember,” Superintendent Kevin Davis said. “This year we are at our highest level, so overall we spend 68% of our dollars in classroom instruction, whether that means teachers, aides, supplies, those types of things.”
On the other hand, 32% is spent on non-classroom items, “which includes our busing, food service, plant operations and all those types of things,” Davis said. “That expense category continues to go down every year, which is good because we’re keeping those things under control, operating more efficiently and we’re able to put that into the instruction side of things, which is good because we’re a school.”
Davis said an issue that still needs review, according to the report, is salaries. Although salaries have gone up — Willcox teacher salaries have risen 18% — WUSC pays below the state average. However, Davis said, Willcox is in line with its peer districts, Benson, Bisbee, Tombstone, for example, and even pays a bit higher than its neighbors.
“On the one side we’re OK because we’re a little bit higher than districts around us and the same size as us, but we’re well below some others,” Davis said. “There’s only so much that we can do, but we need to look at those things to try to make it appealing for people to come to Willcox and make a living.”
The school board also addressed pay raises. The district’s certified, classified and administrative staff will see a 5% increase in their paychecks for the fiscal year 2022-23. In the past raises have been given according to position. For example, the superintendent might receive one pay raise percentage and the janitor or office administrative staff another. This year Davis proposes everyone receive the same increase percentage.
“In the past we have done different percentages for different staff,” he said. “This year I am proposing to do it all the same for a couple of reasons. The salary discrepancies that we talked about between our teachers across the state, and, secondly, the rate of inflation this year is 6%, and we’re only doing a 5% salary increase.”
“There is no doubt our educators and the people who work at our schools are well worth it,” board member Rachel Garza said. “No doubt about that.”
The other board members agreed and the motion passed.
In other action by the school board:
- The aggregate spending level has been approved for this year, but according to Davis, is already a fight at the state capitol for next year. Davis also noted the legislators that represent Willcox all voted against it. If the aggregate spending level had not been passed, WUSD would have been short $1 million.
- The Springboard Math and Arts Curriculum for grades six through 12 and Big Ideas Math Curriculum for grades kindergarten through fifth was approved.
- The teaching and classified 12-month employee calendars were approved for the school year 2022-23.
- A motion to approve the employment contract templates and the notice of appointment templates as listed in the board backup, and a motion to authorize the superintendent to sign them, was approved.
- The following people have been approved for hiring for the fiscal year 2021 to 2022 pending approval of fingerprint background check/clearance card when required:
Elizabeth Northern was transferred to elementary head custodian on Feb. 10.
Alicia Sanchez is elementary school head custodian and Bob Denton transferred to middle school head custodian, both on Feb. 24.
Mica Molina and Lily Labbe were named elementary school paraprofessionals as of Feb. 22.
- The school board approved a motion to accept the resignation of the following people:
Karina Denny, business support specialist, effective Jan 26.
Ricardo Avila, head custodian of Willcox Elementary School, effective Feb. 3.
Nancy Rodriguez, elementary school paraprofessional/bus monitor, effective Feb. 10.
Ruby Bustamante, elementary school paraprofessional/bus monitor, effective Feb. 7.
Patti Hill, elementary school/physical education paraprofessional, effective Feb. 17.
Donna Evans, middle school head custodian, effective Feb. 23.
- The school board went into executive session to discuss the resignation and contract terms of eighth-grade social studies teacher Craig Hamilton, who taught at Willcox Middle School.