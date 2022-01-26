SIERRA VISTA — Stilwell’s Learning Center LLC — a tutoring center that’s been an established facet of the education community in Sierra Vista for more than 40 years — has moved to a new location on the West End.
“Well, this whole complex is my son’s,” said Chuck Stilwell, owner and CEO of Stilwell’s Learning Center, which moved to its new location at 160 N. Canyon Drive in June. “We looked at this a while back, about two years ago I guess, and we saw that this was a possibility here because what they did is they went in here and revamped this entire building — here— for us.”
Stilwell’s was located in the Haymore Plaza at 500 E. Fry Blvd. Stilwell said that the new location on the West End is beneficial for its proximity to his clientele.
“We are also very close here to the fort (Huachuca), which is a clientele for us,” said Stilwell. “Unfortunately, the money is not here — that would be out South. We decided that this would be the place to start and we have people who are coming next door for the classic car business and they are actually grandfathers and so-forth.
“And so, they are a lot of the people we want to reach, because the grandparents are also very interested in what we do. Carmichael (Elementary School) is right around the corner.”
Stilwell originally opened his tutoring center in Sierra Vista in 1980, and specializes in helping students in grades first through ninth with foundational reading, writing and mathematics skills.
With more than 50 years working as an educator — including teaching Zaire students in what is now the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Africa, and across the U.S. — Stilwell has also focused on helping students with learning disabilities, including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, autism and dyslexia.
Stilwell said the pandemic has had an impact on the number of clientele.
“I have been doing distance learning for several years,” he said. “We just haven’t expanded on it ... We have already some people in Missouri and a couple around here.
“For instance, they will come off from Benson just once-a-week, and then the rest of the time they’ll do it on their computer at home. And we’ll advise them like a 15-minute time of day or something. And what we’re doing is also training the parent how to work with them.
“This is not a program like many other programs that we saw during COVID where they’re kinda just left on their own on some digital thing. We feel that even with adults, someone needs to be right there and encouraging them and challenging them and coaching them.”
The main area Stilwell focuses on is helping students with reading and writing through auditory visual impression pairing.
“The experts will tell you that a great deal of dyslexia is due to the lack of sequential, intensive phonics — that’s responsible phonics,” said Stilwell. “Often the problem is the timing mechanism of the brain is not set right.
“What we found was in our experiments and our research and developments, we found that if you take a visual group — let’s say words, 10 words. And you take these 10 words — say they’re all the same type of words like bat, fat, rat, tat ... You take those and you see it, you say it and then you write it. You see it, you say it and you write it.
“Within 20 seconds, we want to go on to the listen-write — which is another component using the same words. So, we’re not seeing them any longer, we’re just hearing them, and sometimes they’re in a sentence and so forth. And again, we’re seeing a bat and writing it and so forth. What happens in doing that, is that the brain, the visual is put down and the auditory cinches it.”
Domonique Dorsey, Stilwell’s Learning Center’s office manager, tutor and former student, said the program was an instrumental assist to her education.
“I started in 2000,” said Dorsey. “I went there because my grandmother noticed my grades were slipping and she didn’t know why. But as soon as I started the program, I noticed that I was able to keep up with it and it gave me the confidence like, wow, I could really work and not just work, but I could work efficiently and I can actually maneuver my way around my studies.
“It was a good feeling for me too because I felt like ‘you know what, I’m not dumb.’ I feel like I can actually do my work and not feel like I have to have somebody over me, I can do my work independently.”
When asked why he keeps going, Stilwell said it’s because he knows firsthand how powerful a helping hand can be.
“I was helped when I was a child,” Stilwell said. “My wife and our office manager — many years ago — said ‘why don’t you just stop this. You’re not making a lot of money.’ It’s a service thing.
“You’d be surprised how much it takes just to have this business going. I haven’t really paid myself yet. So what I found was, I tried to quit, and I just, I love working with the kids and the parents.
“Because every one of them (has) a need to be rescued. They don’t always know what they need. But they want to have better grades, the parents want better grades, and so forth. I’m more interested in helping them with life skills so that their brain is working better.”
In short, Stilwell said it’s about establishing a solid foundation in reading, writing and mathematics to build from.
“If a person reads, he or she is going to go up with their profession and everything else,” he said. “The homeschoolers — they are the tops in the country. Why? Because they are given things to read that they’re interested in but they are also given history, biographies and things like that.
“They learn about our country; we’re not giving that in school anymore. And they’ve rewritten history a lot, too. So stuff like that, reading is very important. And of course, the math is, too. If they can get to the algebra, they can do all the rest.”