A Sierra Vista man who admitted to a police detective in September 2022 that he grabbed his gun and “just sprayed the crowd” during a fight outside JR’s bar signed a plea agreement last week that calls for mandatory prison time even though he did not plead guilty.
Romeo Sincere Bethea was set to stand trial in Oct. on 10 felonies stemming from his actions around 2 a.m. Sept. 18, 2022, as a group gathered during a fight among two young women. The indictment noted two people suffered gunshot wounds and three others were placed in harm’s way by Bethea’s reckless handling of a firearm.
The court file also noted Bethea, 23, faced decades in prison if convicted of all charges. He twice stood in open court earlier this year to reject plea deals offered by the Cochise County Attorney’s Office, including one which called for only 3.5 years in state prison.
But on Sept. 1, Bethea stood before Cochise County Superior Court Judge Jason Lindstrom to formally accept a third plea offer. He did so by making a no-contest plea to two counts of aggravated assault with a mandatory 7.5 years in prison followed by five years of probation.
According to the Arizona Supreme Court, a nolo contendere or no-contest plea means the defendant is not admitting guilt but does not contest the charge or charges listed in the plea deal. The defendant also agrees to be sentenced as if found guilty.
Such a plea can only be accepted if a judge determines the defendant “enters the plea voluntarily and intelligently,” under court rules. As a result, Lindstrom questioned Bethea as to whether the defendant had been promised anything not spelled out in the plea agreement.
The judge also had Deputy County Attorney Terisha Driggs explain on the record what evidence the state would have presented at trial to justify aggravated assault charges.
Driggs responded that numerous victims and witnesses would have been summoned to testify during the three-week trial, but that the most important testimony would have been Bethea’s own post-Miranda comments a short time after the shooting.
SVPD Det. Thomas Ransford wrote in a statement of probable cause for arrest that Bethea admitted taking a pistol out of his pocket during the fight between the women. He then fired it “once or twice” at a Hispanic man in the crowd.
Ransford also wrote that Bethea admitted continuing to fire the gun indiscriminately, until it ran out of bullets. Then, Ransford wrote, he “threw the gun into the field to the west of JR’s,” and then ran to his vehicle and drove home.
Lindstrom granted a joint request by Driggs and defense attorney Joshua Jones of the Cochise County Legal Advocate Office to allow Bethea to remain out of custody until sentencing on Oct. 20.
The plea deal filed in open court contains a provision which calls for the stipulation of only 7.5 years in prison to be voided if Bethea fails to appear for sentencing. He would then face a maximum of 15 years for each count listed in the plea deal.
