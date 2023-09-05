Romeo Sincere Bethea

Romeo Sincere Bethea

A Sierra Vista man who admitted to a police detective in September 2022 that he grabbed his gun and “just sprayed the crowd” during a fight outside JR’s bar signed a plea agreement last week that calls for mandatory prison time even though he did not plead guilty. 

Romeo Sincere Bethea was set to stand trial in Oct. on 10 felonies stemming from his actions around 2 a.m. Sept. 18, 2022, as a group gathered during a fight among two young women. The indictment noted two people suffered gunshot wounds and three others were placed in harm’s way by Bethea’s reckless handling of a firearm.        

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?