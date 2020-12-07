BENSON — Avalynn Hanes got a head start on her Christmans purchases last Saturday when she partnered with Arizona Department of Transportation Officer John Filippelli for a holiday shopping spree.
Hanes, a 6-year-old out of Willcox, was one of 52 children from different Cochise County communities to participate in the Benson Shop with a Cop program Saturday at the Benson Walmart. Through SWAC, children who have been through tough circumstances — typically witnessing the arrest of a family member — are provided a positive experience with a law enforcement officer.
Children who qualify for the program are treated to a one-on-one shopping trip with their law enforcement partner where they can purchase Christmas gifts for themselves and family members. They range from 5- to 14-years of age and are given a shopping limit of $150.
“The Benson Shop with a Cop program is managed by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office on behalf of all participating law enforcement agencies,” said Sheriff Mark Dannels who, with his wife, Nickie, was at Saturday’s event. “The sheriff’s office holds an annual charity ride which supports Shop with a Cop as one of our primary charities. We do this for youth across Cochise County.”
While a portion of the charity ride’s proceeds are set aside for the Benson SWAC every year, Dannels said funding also goes to a veterans organization and one other charity.
“I want to send a big shout out to Kierstin Kessler who coordinates our Shop with a Cop event every year,” Dannels said. “She is the backbone of this event.”
Kessler, who works as a crime scene technician with CCSO, serves as president of the Benson SWAC.
“We work with any community that does not have a SWAC program in place,” she said. “So this year, along with Benson and its surrounding communities, we had kids from Tombstone, Willcox and Sierra Vista.”
Sixteen members of law enforcement participated in Saturday’s shopping event. Along with CCSO, participating agencies included Arizona Department of Transportation, Benson and Willcox police departments, Tombstone Marshal’s Office, Border Patrol and Kartchner Caverns rangers.
“Typically, the kids spend about three hours with their officers, starting with a sit-down breakfast where they chat and get to know each other before they go shopping,” Kessler said.
“They get to ride to Walmart in the officer’s vehicle with lights and sirens, which is a highlight for many of the children. After they’re finished shopping, they gather at a location to wrap gifts with the help of their officer and they eat lunch together.”
Because of COVID and social distancing concerns, this year the event was done in shifts of 10 children at a time. They were provided a pre-packaged breakfast, a Benson SWAC 2020 mask and SWAC Christmas ornament with their name on it, Kessler said.
“There were a lot of changes in how we ran the event this year,” she noted. “The kids were given pre-wrapped breakfast and we did not do the lights and siren ride to Walmart, the gift wrapping or lunch because of COVID and CDC guidelines.”
The first group of children arrived at Walmart around 7:45 Saturday morning where they were greeted by Santa and store employees.
Kamryn Gerow, 12, teamed up with her father, CCSO Deputy Marcus Gerow, to help him with the shopping for Dorian Barss, an 8-year-old SWAC participant from Tombstone.
“This is the sixth year my dad has done Shop with a Cop,” Kamryn said. “I love helping with it because it’s fun to see how happy it makes the children.”
Meanwhile, Hanes and Filippelli were busy looking for a special doll Hanes wanted.
For Zahara Jackson, a 12-year-old from Sierra Vista, art supplies topped her Christmas wish list.
Jackson, who was shopping with Mark Dannels wife, Nickie, said she attends Bella Vista Elementary School where art is one of her favorite activities.
“I like that the cops are taking the time to be here and show us they are good people,” she said. “I’m having fun because I like shopping.”
For Kessler, knowing that the program helps to provide those kinds of positive experiences between young people and law enforcement is the most important part of the program.
“I really love helping the kids and seeing how happy they get while they’re shopping,” she said. “That’s a big piece of all this, but I also like shining a positive light on our local law enforcement and all the good things they do for the community.”
About Benson’s Shop with a Cop program
Former Benson business owner Denise Celentano introduced the community to SWAC in 2010 and served as the Benson organization’s executive director.
After seven years, Celentano and her husband decided to retire and she handed the program over to the CCSO deputy’s association.
During her time as executive director, Celentano watched the program grow from 18 kids that first year to 40, and it continues to grow.
Children must go through an application and nomination process to qualify for fro the program.
Initially, Benson’s SWAC was for children 6- to 12-years old, but the age range has been expanded to include elementary and middle school children, Kessler said.
Along with paying for the shopping, the sheriff’s office sponsors four bicycles — two girls and two boys bikes — that four lucky youngsters win through a drawing. This year’s winners were Atticus Demil, 12, of Benson; Jonah Oxford, 8, of Tombstone; Taylor Murray, 10, of Tombstone; and Shaquillah Murdock, 9, of Sierra Vista.